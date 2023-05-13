Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer takes a TERRIFIC opening in Bangladesh; grosses 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas [Rs. 19.13 lakhs] from 41 screens on day 1 : Bollywood News

The Pathaan mania merely refuses to prevent. After amassing greater than Rs. 500 crores on the Indian field place of business nearly Rs. 1000 crores worldwidethe Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-John Abraham starrer has now struck gold at Bangladesh. Since a few daysscreenshots of offered out presentations had been shared on social media. Yesterdaya clip appearing audience in a theatre in Bangladesh dancing to the music ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ went viral. Interestinglythe filmwhich launched on January 25 this yr in India elsewherehas been out on Amazon Prime Video since March finish. Many in Bangladesh have already observed it on OTT yetcame out in hordes to look at the primary Bollywood film to unlock in their nation ever since 1971.

(*1*)

- Advertisement -

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer takes a TERRIFIC opening in Bangladesh; grosses 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas [Rs. 19.13 lakhs] from 41 screens on day 1

TodayBollywood Hungama(*41*) brings to you the unique day 1 field place of business document of Pathaan in Bangladesh. On its day of releasethat is Friday May 12Pathaan has grossed 25 lakhs Bangladeshi takas. It is similar to INR 19.13 lakhs

Satadeep SahaIndian-based distributor exhibitorwho has launched Pathaan in Bangladeshexclusively informed Bollywood Hungama(*41*)”We released Pathaan in 41 cinemas in Bangladesh. The opening is terrific one of the biggest of the year.”

- Advertisement -

When requested if the day one numbers of Pathaan are upper than that of the Hollywood biggies which launched this yr like Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3Satadeep Saha answered”Yes it is for sure.”

MeanwhilePathaan is doing outstanding industry as of late as neatly. The collections will come down on Sundaywhich is a running day in Bangladesh. Neverthelessit is anticipated to have a wholesome run in the neighbouring countryjust adore it did in the remainder of the sector.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan crosses the 100-day mark in cinemas(*41*)

- Advertisement -

More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection Pathaan Movie Review

BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for contemporary Bollywood NewsNew Bollywood Movies replaceBox place of business collectionNew Movies Release Bollywood News HindiEntertainment NewsBollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 keep up to date with newest hindi motion pictures simplest on Bollywood Hungama.