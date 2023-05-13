NBA picks, best bets for Celtics-76ers Game 7: Take the Sixers with the points; under hits at TD Garden

Now that we are in the thick of the NBA playoffs, the basketball having a bet marketplace is warmer than ever. CBS Sports might be offering day-to-day alternatives for the length of the postseason. Sam Quinn will make at least one pick out for each and every recreation between now and the NBA Finals. All strains courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook.

We coated this sooner than Kings-Warriors Game 7 and we’re going to duvet it once more now: Game 7’s are all the time unpleasant. Entering this season, the previous 14 Game 7’s averaged a complete of 193.5 issues. Kings-Warriors was once somewhat higher-scoring at 220, however it nonetheless got here in smartly under its 229 projected overall. The Celtics made a big lineup exchange for Game 6 by way of putting Robert Williams III into the beginning 5, which was once designed to spice up their protection at the expense in their offense. Well, it labored, and the two groups mixed for simply 181 overall issues. Don’t overthink this one. The under is by way of a long way the best wager on the board. The Pick: Under 201

I’m going to contradict NBA historical past somewhat right here. Roughly 80% of Game 7’s are gained by way of the domestic staff. But home-court merit hasn’t actually existed on this collection. Four of the six video games were gained by way of the street staff. Typically, I choose the staff that did not simply make a big adjustment, as a result of it could actually reply with out the opponent realizing what to anticipate. That is the place Philadelphia now reveals itself in. When street groups do win Game 7’s, it’s normally as a result of they’ve the best participant. The 76ers have the MVP. This is a legacy recreation for Joel Embiid. Whatever he has in the tank post-injury, we are going to see it. That does not precisely ensure a Philadelphia victory, however a blowout does not appear particularly most probably. The Pick: 76ers +6.5

Marcus Smart led the Celtics in take hold of shot makes an attempt final postseason. He trails Jayson Tatum by way of one shot for the lead this season. He took 22 pictures in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals a season in the past. For no matter explanation why, when issues get tight, the Celtics have this unusual tendency to let Marcus Smart play hero ball. Does it paintings? Absolutely now not. He shot 8-of-22 in that Game 7 win over Miami and 2-of-14 in the take hold of final postseason. But assured quantity outdoor of superstars is any such uncommon factor in a Game 7 that you’re taking the simple task the place it gifts itself. The Pick: Smart Over 14.5 Points