Opinion | When Corporations Take Over Health Care

To the Editor:

Re “Insurers Add Primary Care to Portfolios” (entrance web page, May 9):

- Advertisement -

It turns out to me that the truth that “multibillion-dollar corporations, particularly giant health insurers,” are gobbling up number one care practices to earn more money and build up their regulate of well being care supply is previous news to maximum American physicians. As the facility of the companies in our well being care device will increase, the facility of our physicians decreases.

Back within the day when physicians, and now not companies, ran the entire display, it was a lovely factor to be a number one care doctor in America.

Calvin Shapses

Los Angeles

The author is an internist.

- Advertisement -

To the Editor:

In 1980 the editor of The New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Arnold Relman, noticed the upward push of a “new medical-industrial complex” as “the most important health care development of the day.”

Having constructed a limiteless empire, company America is now solidifying it by way of including number one care, squelching any final autonomy within the clinical career. Profit-seeking organizations must now not be given this overwhelming authority to manage well being care, exactly as a result of this can be a war of pastime: cash in cause over equitable affected person care.