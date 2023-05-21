Worst food combinations: 7 foods to avoid with alcohol

Whether you’re celebrating a joyous occasion, entertaining guests or having those quiet nights within the comfort of your home, alcohol and food are a match made in heaven. Hic, hic… only when consumed in moderation. Did you know that the more alcohol one consumes, the more likely one is to feel hungry? This is due to the fact that alcohol increases hunger in such a way that the person may end up craving salty foods like pizza, fried foods and spicy foods. But here’s a reminder: this is the worst food pairing.

Foods to avoid with alcohol

When it comes to particular food and alcohol pairings, there are numerous traditional combinations that are consumed and loved by many. Who can miss out the wine and cheese? But some foods don’t go so well with alcohol. It will help you to understand that the body prefers to digest alcohol ingested first over the other macronutrients consumed. So while you should consume alcohol in moderation, it is also crucial to keep an eye on what categories of food you consume when drinking. A wrong food combination can cause health problems.

Health Shots got in touch with Divya Gopal, Dietary and Nutrition Expert at Motherhood Hospitals, Banashankari, Bengaluru, and Kanakapura Road Clinic. She listed down certain foods that one should avoid while drinking alcohol.

Foods to avoid while drinking alcohol

Here are 7 foods that one should not combine with alcohol:

1. Beer and Bread

Gopal says, “Beer and bread can be a harmful combination because it dehydrates the body. Since beer and bread have yeast in higher quantities, the liver is unable to process the alcohol consumed. Due to the overwhelming amount of yeast in the body, the stomach is unable to cater to the digestion process.” Further to this, the body tries to get rid of the toxins which may result in digestive issues or bloating.

2. Chocolates

While there may be additional health benefits to eating chocolate, pairing it with alcohol might trigger gastrointestinal issues that harm the intestinal lining, especially if you are prone to digestive issues. Chocolate contains both caffeine and cocoa, which can exacerbate stomach problems and cause constant hunger.

3. Pizza

While that may sound heartbreaking, it is true. Pizza and alcohol don’t go well together. With alcohol, the dough does not digest properly and may cause pain and discomfort in the stomach. Additionally, pizza can raise your risk of heart disease and weight gain.

4. Beans or lentils

Alcohol makes it difficult to digest foods that are good sources of iron, such as beans or lentils. Alcohol and beans have a negative effect on the intestines and may impair the digestive system.

5. Salty food items

What could be a better combination than alcohol and fries or pakode? If you think so, you’re putting yourself at risk. High sodium content in salty food might cause stomach problems. In fact, higher salt levels may lead to dehydration, which in turn raises alcohol consumption.

6. Dairy products

Dairy foods such as cheese, milk, ice cream, dessert, butter, and yogurt should be avoided when drinking alcohol as well as before and after. They will only make your health worse. Alcohol and dairy products taken together in the stomach might result in infection, stomach pain, and even constipation.

7. Spicy foods

Just like salty foods, spicy foods can mess up your system too. Eating spicy foods with alcohol can upset your stomach and can cause digestive issues. Gopal says, “Spicy foods delay the stomach emptying process and cause acid reflux. This situation gets even more intense after you eat citrus fruits.”