Nick Jonas reacts to being called `Nickwa`, `Jiju` by paparazzi at NMACC opening







Nick Jonas were given the tag of National Jiju when again in 2018 Pryanka Hopra annouced her engagement to the American singer. The couple were given married in a lavish marriage ceremony in Rajasthan in the similar yr. Recently, the couple visited Mumbai at the side of their daughter Malti Maire. It used to be their daughter`s first travel to India.

In April, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been in Mumbai to attend the grand opening rite of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC). Several different Hollywood stars together with Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid have been in attendance. While the development used to be a star-studded one, it used to be the paparazzi who stole the limelight with their hilarious antics to get the eye of the stars posing at the crimson carpet. Some paparazzi mispronounced the names of Hollywood stars and a few used nicknames for the celebrities, particularly Nick. Nick used to be addressed as `Jiju` and `Nickwa` by the paps. In a contemporary interview, Jonas reacted to the similar. Talking to BBC, he used to be requested if he incessantly will get addressed as `Jiju`. “A lot of people do. We were just in the cultural center, the Ambani`s opening and all the photographers at the red carpet were calling me Jiju”

- Advertisement -

When requested if he heard the paps cope with him as `Nickwa`, Nick Jonas mentioned, “Yes, I did hear that. It was very good to be back and I love India. And it`s been a couple of year because of COVID since I was there, so it was a fun trip.”

“But yes, great to hear all the many nicknames I have now,” he added.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra not too long ago spoke about running with Nick Jonas. “You by no means know if it’s going to be Hindi or no longer, however Nick and I are running with each and every different, I don’t know if it’s a movie or no longer. So a ways we’re generating displays in combination, we’re developing stuff in combination and I’m beautiful positive the development of that can finally end up being in running with each and every different. I don’t know if it’s going to be in a romantic capability or what we can play. But I’m beautiful positive, we can paintings in combination”.

- Advertisement -

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas relishes high quality circle of relatives time with Nick Jonas, stocks an lovely image





Source link