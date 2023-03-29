One question each SEC team must answer during spring practices ahead of 2023 college football season

College football spring practices are already in complete swing during the South, and in some instances, a couple of groups have already wrapped up their classes. The arrival of spring football implies that SEC coaches are complete velocity ahead towards answering primary questions that might make or wreck their groups’ likelihood of making it to Atlanta come the primary weekend of December and competing for an SEC championship.

Some of the ones questions are obtrusive. How does Georgia carve its trail to three-peat as nationwide champions? How will Alabama method its quest to regain its throne atop the SEC West? However, the main points inside the ones questions are what have coaches involved at this level within the yr.

So let’s wreck down the most important question each SEC football team has to answer during the spring practices in preparation for the 2023 college football season.

Alabama

What will the offensive scheme appear to be? It’s simple to only say “quarterback” for Alabama since, breaking news, famous person Bryce Young does not live in Tuscaloosa anymore. The scheme below new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is a lot more intriguing. The former Notre Dame offensive coordinator shall be extra occupied with working to arrange the move reasonably than the opposite direction round, which used to be the focal point of the Bill O’Brien offense. Coach Nick Saban has obviously made a philosophical transfer, and it is going to be as much as Rees to put in it. We’ll know much more in regards to the course of the offense after the spring sport when dual-threat weapon Jalen Milroe and pro-style deep menace Ty Simpson have had reps in entrance of the teaching body of workers.

Can the move protection be mounted? Former defensive coordinator Barry Odom left to take the head-coaching task at UNLV, and emerging megastar Travis Williams used to be tabbed to interchange him in mid-December. Williams’ number one order of industry is to mend a move protection that ranked final within the country at 294.7 yards in keeping with sport. Dwight McGlothern has returned, and can lead a veteran secondary that has benefitted from a couple of incoming switch gamers out of the switch portal. There are puzzle items for Williams to paintings with, and placing them in the proper puts may just make or wreck the Razorbacks’ SEC West name probabilities.

Who will play quarterback? Dual-threat weapon Robby Ashford were given the bulk of the snaps for the Tigers final season after veteran pro-style signal-caller T.J. Finley suffered an damage in Week 3. It’s no secret that first-year trainer Hugh Freeze went buying groceries within the switch portal during the wintry weather window, however it is as much as the 2 former starters to provoke him between now and the Tigers’ spring sport on April 7. Is Auburn’s quarterback on campus? Ashford has some paintings to do as a passer, and it’s been tough for Finley to stick wholesome during his occupation.

Is Graham Mertz the man? Anthony Richardson selected to go away for the NFL after twelve months because the Gators’ starter, and trainer Billy Napier hit the switch portal and lured Graham Mertz means from Wisconsin. Mertz signed with the Badgers with so much of hype popping out of highschool however did not reside as much as expectancies in Madison. If Mertz does take over as QB1, how will the offense exchange? Richardson used to be a monster at the floor, however Mertz does not have that weapon in his arsenal. Jack Miller is sizzling on Mertz’s heels this spring, however Napier has any other switch portal window that opens on May 1 to window shop if he so chooses.

Georgia

What does the offense appear to be? Todd Monken used to be one of the riding forces at the back of Georgia’s go back to glory, however Mike Bobo has taken over the offense after Monken bolted for the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens. Bobo helped former Bulldog Aaron Murray develop into the SEC’s all-time chief in passing yards, and he has an excellent quarterback room that incorporates Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton with which to paintings. What’s extra, Bobo had lots of luck working the ball with a couple of working backs during his first stint calling performs at Georgia within the early 2010s, and that used to be a calling card below Monken. Simply put, if Bobo does not attempt to reinvent the wheel, Georgia shall be nice. We’ll see if he in fact follows thru, even though.

- Advertisement -

Will the Wildcats run the dang ball? Once upon a time, Kentucky used to be identified for a punishing speeding assault at the back of an enormous and essentially sound offensive line. That wasn’t the tale final yr when the Wildcats completed next-to-last within the convention in speeding offense (116.23) ahead of simplest Mississippi State, which slightly even attempted to pound the rock. Chris Rodriguez and Kavosiey Smoke are long past, and JuTahn McClain and Ray Davis shall be charged with getting the Cats’ identification again.

Can Jayden Daniels develop into a famous person? The veteran dual-threat quarterback is getting into his 2d season with the Tigers after beginning for 3 seasons at Arizona State. He used to be touted as a famous person from the instant he signed with the Sun Devils, and in the end confirmed why final season as he led the Tigers to the SEC West name. We know that he’s a monster at the floor, and that’s the reason a large reason he is prime on Heisman Trophy odds forums heading into the season. He’ll want to take your next step as a passer so as to apply thru, even though. He simplest crowned the 300-yard mark two times final season, and wasn’t requested to do a lot in the course of the air during the department name run. If LSU goes to develop into a real nationwide name contender, Daniels has to have extra steadiness in his sport.

Mississippi State

Who is Zach Arnett? Arnett took over the Bulldogs after the tragic demise of former trainer Mike Leach. Arnett, who hasn’t ever had a head-coaching task, is not just taking up a program within the SEC West however is stepping in for a mythical trainer whose Air-Raid ideas are littered in playbooks during the rustic. Those are some giant footwear to fill. Arnett has mentioned that he is not going to switch a lot, and with Will Rogers again to take the snaps, has a veteran to lean on during the transition.

Can Luther Burden emerge as a real famous person? The absolute best vast receiver the college football global by no means heard of in 2022 used to be Dominic Lovett. But he left Columbia, Missouri, after the season and joined Georgia. That manner it is Luther Burden’s time to polish. The former five-star prospect and No. 14 general participant within the 2022 recruiting magnificence is probably the most hyped outdoor menace to play for the Tigers since Dorial Green-Beckham. He simplest had 375 yards receiving final yr however discovered the top zone six instances as a real freshman. Brady Cook will most likely take the snaps for the second one instantly season, and has to expand a rapport with Burden so as to lead the Tigers again into SEC East relevancy.

Who emerges as front-runner in loaded beginning QB pageant? Lane Kiffin created the quarterback “Hunger Games” within the offseason when he lured Spencer Sanders clear of Oklahoma State and Walker Howard from LSU to compete with returning starter Jaxson Dart. In the method, he has generated a focus at the program in contrast to anything else we’ve ever noticed. Kiffin and USC trainer Lincoln Riley are the 2 “Portal Kings” within the new generation of participant motion, however even Riley hasn’t created a combat amongst transfers like this. Kiffin is an offensive genius, and he has a plethora of riches to paintings with this offseason.

Where is the speeding assault? Quarterback Spencer Rattler set the college football global on fireplace final November when he orchestrated an enormous disenchanted win over Tennessee, however he has to have some lend a hand if he needs to lend a hand the Gamecocks develop into Georgia’s largest menace within the SEC East. Specifically, he wishes a speeding assault. MarShawn Lloyd, who led the team with 573 yards at the floor final season, bolted for USC within the offseason. That leaves Mario Anderson, Juju McDowell and Lovasea Carroll as the 3 most likely applicants to earn significant carries.

Tennessee

Who will substitute Hendon Hooker? Michigan switch Joe Milton III beat Hooker out for the beginning task with the Volunteers previous to the 2021 season however used to be benched in position of Hooker after simply two video games. With Hooker long past, it is protected to mention that Milton is the front-runner for the highest spot at the intensity chart after throwing for 251 yards and 3 touchdowns within the Orange Bowl win over Clemson. However, freshman stud Nico Iamaleava may have one thing to mention about that. Iamaleava, a five-star prospect and the No. 2 general participant within the Class of 2023, is the longer term of the Volunteers offense below Josh Heupel. Milton may have a large say in figuring out whether or not the “future is now.”

Will the Bobby Petrino experiment paintings? Jimbo Fisher took a large possibility this offseason when he employed Bobby Petrino to run the Aggies offense this season. Petrino, the previous trainer at Arkansas, Louisville, Western Kentucky and Missouri State, has proven during his occupation that he can illuminate offensive stat sheets regardless of the place he coaches. However, he generally is a little cussed. That makes Fisher’s resolution to herald Petrino so attention-grabbing taking into account Fisher has referred to as the bulk of the Aggies’ performs since arriving in College Station previous to the 2018 season. One factor that we do know is that the duo has lots of guns to paintings with together with quarterback Conner Weigman and a plethora of guns outdoor.

How will the Commodores repair their move protection? Vanderbilt completed 128th within the country in passing protection at 290.5 yards in keeping with sport final season however stepped forward down the stretch, together with during wins over Kentucky and Florida. The Commodores go back a couple of contributors of that secondary, together with protection De’Rickey Wright, who had 3 interceptions final season. The basis has been set, however it is as much as trainer Clark Lea — a defensive trainer by way of business — to construct upon the late-season momentum and enjoy that exists on his roster. If they are able to’t prevent opposing quarterbacks, this system may just regress into SEC East anonymity.