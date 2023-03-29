2023 MLB Opening Day schedule: Games, times, pitching matchups as new baseball season starts Thursday

Major League Baseball returns Thursday with all 30 groups in motion on 2023 Opening Day. Fans can be handled to twelve hours of continuing MLB motion with the 15-game slate beginning at 1:05 p.m. ET. There are a number of intriguing matchups at the Opening Day agenda. The Yankees and $360 million guy Aaron Judge open the season towards the Giants (who attempted to pry Judge out of New York over the offseason), whilst Jacob deGrom will make his Rangers debut in entrance of house lovers as Texas hosts the reigning NL champion Phillies and new shortstop Trea Turner.

The highest pitching matchup of the day on paper is in Miami, the place 2022 NL Cy Young winner Sandy Alcantara will lead the Marlins towards the Mets and three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer. Meanwhile, the Astros will start their World Series identify protection at house towards the White Sox, and Angels two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani can be at the mound towards the A’s in one of the crucial ultimate video games at the agenda.

- Advertisement -

Below is all the 2023 MLB Opening Day agenda, whole with pitching matchups.

2023 MLB Opening Day agenda