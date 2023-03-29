ICC Rankings: Rashid Khan becomes the no. 1 ranked T20I bowler; Adam Zampa advances in ODIs

Afghanistan celebrity Rashid Khan reclaimed the no. 1 T20I bowling place in the newest launched ICC ratings. Rashid displaced Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga to take hold of the best spot after his sensational efficiency in the just lately concluded Afghanistan as opposed to Pakistan T20I sequence. Notably, the leg-spinner led his country to a historical (2-1) sequence victory towards the Men in Green and picked a wicket every in all 3 suits.

On the different hand, Rashid’s compatriot Mujeeb Ur Rehman was once additionally rewarded for his bowling towards Pakistan and moved from tenth to eighth place. Meanwhile, Afghani pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi‘s five wickets in the series helped him jump 12 places to career–best 3rd spot. As far as Pakistan’s bowlers are involved, Shadab Khan climbed six puts to twelfth amongst bowlers, whilst Mohammad Wasim rose from thirty second to twenty third place.

Ibrahim Zadran (forty first) and Mohammad Nabi (63rd) had been primary gainers for Afghanistan in the batter’s class. South Africa’s Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks additionally moved as much as the sixth and twelfth spots, respectively. In the intervening time, West Indies batter Johnson Charles, after scoring 118 off 46 deliveries in the 2nd T20I event towards the Proteas facet in Centurion, noticed the upward push of 92 puts to seventeenth in the record of Men’s T20I Batters Rankings.

In the ODI ratings, Australian spinner Adam Zampa reached the career-best 6th place. Zampa was once rewarded following his match-winning four-wicket haul in the 3rd recreation towards India in Chennai. The leg spinner’s teammate and the ‘Player of the Series’ Mitchell Marsh bagged the 51st spot. For India, Rohit Sharma jumped one position to 8th amongst batters, whilst Hardik Pandya noticed a hike of ten puts amongst bowlers in the just lately up to date ICC ratings.

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal (twentieth), Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (thirty sixth) and USA participant Aaron Jones (forty ninth) are amongst the different gamers to advance in ODI ratings.

