Chelsea vs Lyon – UWCL preview: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Chelsea and Lyon cross face to face in west London this week within the crunch 2nd leg in their Women’s Champions League quarter-ultimate tie.
The Blues unfolded a slim 1-0 mixture lead within the first assembly because of a luxurious curling end from Guro Reiten. But the groups have spoke back to that lead to alternative ways.
Chelsea have been pegged again within the WSL identify race via a 2-0 defeat by the hands of Manchester City, a 2nd loss this month after Arsenal beat them within the Conti Cup ultimate.
Lyon, in the meantime, took their frustration out on Guingamp in a 6-0 demolition that are meant to no less than repair some self assurance although it used to be a recreation they have been at all times anticipated to win conveniently.
Millie Bright did not teach on Wednesday however hasn’t but been dominated out of this one, having come off injured within the first part of the primary leg with a minor knee harm. She ignored the weekend defeat in Manchester however has been incorporated in subsequent month’s England squad.
Chelsea stay with out Fran Kirby, whose health troubles are a ‘fear’ for England boss Sarina Wiegman only a few months out from the World Cup. Pernille Harder may be nonetheless out however no longer a long way off a possible go back, whilst Katerina Svitkova is some other showed absentee.
Amel Majri began her first recreation since recuperating from harm on the weekend, whilst Ada Hegerberg controlled 20 mins off the bench and scored in that recreation and may get extra alternative right here – she used to be an unused change within the first leg on the Groupama Stadium.
The absence of Amandine Henry in contemporary weeks has been a blow simply when the harm disaster that has ravaged the squad this season has been massively making improvements to.
Even with some setbacks this month by myself, Chelsea have similarly proven in contemporary weeks how they’re able to merely getting a role accomplished when it actually comes right down to it. The Blues finished an excellent gameplan in opposition to Manchester United within the WSL and once more at Lyon remaining week.
As lengthy as Chelsea steer clear of defeat, they are going to succeed in the Champions League semi-finals for the fourth time within the house of six seasons. Even with remaining season’s identify underneath their belt, Lyon don’t seem to be the drive they as soon as have been at this degree – the remainder of Europe has after all stuck up.