Thursday, March 23, 2023
type here...
Texas

Old East Dallas shooting: Teen shot, killed, police say

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Old East Dallas shooting: Teen shot, killed, police say



DALLAS — Note: The video above was once uploaded sooner than the capturing sufferer was once known.

DPD known the sufferer as 17-year-old Isaias Esquivel, who were shot. He died on the scene, in step with police.

- Advertisement -

The Dallas Police Department is looking any individual with information relating to this investigation to touch Homicide Detective Jacob White at 214-671-3690 or through electronic mail at [email protected] Reference case quantity 048644-2023.

Crime Stoppers pays as much as $5,000 for information known as into Crime Stoppers that ends up in the arrest and indictment for this legal offense and different legal offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours an afternoon, 7 days per week.

No additional information was once in an instant to be had.

- Advertisement -



tale through Source link

Previous article
31 John Wooden Quotes on Success & Leadership in 2023
Next article
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks