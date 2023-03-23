31 John Wooden Quotes on Success & Leadership in 2023

There may well be associate hyperlinks on this web page, because of this we get a small fee of anything else you purchase. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Please do your personal analysis earlier than making any on-line acquire.

What makes a

nice chief? And how does one reach lasting luck?

Today’s post

includes a selection of robust quotes about management and luck from one

of the best leaders of all time.

John Wooden by no means held a political place of job, however as a basketball head trainer for UCLA, he influenced and impressed many thru his existence and occupation.

He had the

talent to carry out the most productive in each member of the basketball groups he

coached. During the 12-year duration that Wooden used to be head trainer for the UCLA’s

males’s basketball group, they gained 10 NCAA championships.

Coach Wooden is a National Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, and identified as one the best basketball coaches in historical past.

His quotes be offering

treasured classes and sensible suggest which can be appropriate no longer simplest in the sport of

basketball, but in addition in existence.

The following

selection of quotes options his robust phrases about management and luck.

There also are motivational quotes from Coach Wooden in case you wish to have that

further push to begin transferring ahead once more.

First, here’s a selection of John Wooden management quotes. May they encourage you to embrace the qualities of a really perfect chief.

John Wooden

Leadership Quotes

“Be more concerned with your character than your reputation, because your character is what you really are, while your reputation is merely what others think you are.” “If you’re true to yourself, you’re going to be true to everyone else.”

“What you are as a person is far more important than what you are as a basketball player.” “You can’t let praise or criticism get to you. It’s a weakness to get caught up in either one.” “Just try to be the best you can be; never cease trying to be the best you can be. That’s in your power.” “A strong leader accepts blame and gives the credit. A weak leader gives blame and accepts the credit.”

“Earn the right to be proud and confident.” “Well, if you’re true to yourself you’re going to be true to everyone else.” “You can do more good by being good than any other way.” “It takes time to create excellence. If it could be done quickly, more people would do it.”

“Listen if you want to be heard.”

How would you

describe a really perfect chief?

There are at

least six characteristics you wish to have to look at in order to claim that somebody is

in a position to taking a group to unusual heights. They should be:

Inspiring – Have the facility to encourage others via difficult them to provide their easiest always

– Have the facility to encourage others via difficult them to provide their easiest always Honest – Possess a robust sense of ethics so nobody can doubt their integrity

– Possess a robust sense of ethics so nobody can doubt their integrity Empathic – Always displays authentic worry for group contributors; offering steerage to every one; and not assigns blame, however as a substitute running on discovering answers

– Always displays authentic worry for group contributors; offering steerage to every one; and not assigns blame, however as a substitute running on discovering answers Decisive – Operate with the figuring out that there are occasions when difficult selections should be made, and making them with out concern that those selections won’t please everyone

– Operate with the figuring out that there are occasions when difficult selections should be made, and making them with out concern that those selections won’t please everyone Accountable – Take accountability for all group contributors’ movements and function (together with his/her personal)

– Take accountability for all group contributors’ movements and function (together with his/her personal) Focused – Have his/her eyes on the purpose and observe all methods and methods to reach the group’s goals

(Good leaders like John Wooden understand how to set targets. Having leadership SMART goals will make certain that each you and your group flourish.)

John Wooden

confirmed those qualities (and extra) in the 29 years that he used to be a basketball

trainer. He used to be identified for paying very shut consideration to main points, which

contributed to the successes of the groups he mentored.

He additionally advanced a Pyramid of Success. Through it, he known the criteria vital for luck in any undertaking.

For Coach Wooden,

luck equated to peace of thoughts. He continuously adopted his personal father’s

recommendation about doing his easiest in the whole thing that he did.

The following

quotes illustrate what it takes to reach luck.

John Wooden

Success Quotes

“Talent is God given. Be humble. Fame is man-given. Be grateful. Conceit is self-given. Be careful.” “Things turn out best for the people who make the best of the way things turn out.” “Success comes from knowing that you did your best to become the best that you are capable of becoming.”

“Don’t measure yourself by what you have accomplished, but by what you should have accomplished with your ability.” “Success is never final, failure is never fatal. It’s courage that counts.” “Success is peace of mind, which is a direct result of self-satisfaction in knowing you made the effort to become the best of which you are capable.”

“Winning takes talent, to repeat takes character.” “Somebody asked me – you know, how come it took you so long to win a national championship? And I said, ‘I’m a slow learner; but you notice when I learn something, I have it down pretty good.”

John Wooden used to be other from maximum coaches. While others mentioned methods for successful, Coach Wooden used to be targeted on turning into the most productive model of himself, making improvements to on his personality, and cultivating self-awareness in order that he at all times expressed his unique self to his groups.

His avid gamers resonated

with this authenticity, and Coach Wooden impressed them to provide their easiest in

each sport.

May the next

motivational quotes from John Wooden encourage you to upward thrust above your personal day by day

struggles and provides your easiest when alternative items itself.

Motivational

Quotes from John Wooden

“Love is the most important thing in the world. Hate, we should remove from the dictionary.” “The most important thing in the world is family and love.” “There are many things that are essential to arriving at true peace of mind, and one of the most important is faith, which cannot be acquired without prayer.” “The best competition I have is against myself to become better.”

“Tell the truth. That way you don’t have to remember a story.” “It’s important to keep trying to do what you think is right no matter how hard it is or how often you fail. You never stop trying. I’m still trying.” “If there’s anything you could point out where I was a little different, it was the fact that I never mentioned winning.” “I’d rather have a lot of talent and a little experience than a lot of experience and a little talent.” “Passion is momentary; love is enduring.”

“Don’t give up on your dreams, or your dreams will give up on you.” “Although there is no progress without change, not all change is progress.” “If you don’t have time to do it right, when will you have time to do it over?”

Final Thoughts on John Wooden Quotes

John Wooden used to be

no longer simply some of the biggest basketball coaches of all time—he used to be additionally a really perfect

instructor about existence.

His phrases and

movements mirror somebody who put a large number of paintings into reaching self-awareness and

shared this information with the folks round him. This is a superb legacy to

depart to the arena.

