Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk

DETROIT — Hyundai and Kia are telling the homeowners of greater than 571,000 SUVs and minivans within the U.S. to park them outdoor since the tow hitch harnesses can catch fire whilst they’re parked or being pushed.

The affiliated Korean automakers are recalling the vehicles and caution folks to park them clear of constructions till maintenance are made.

Affected Hyundai vehicles come with the 2019 to 2023 Santa Fe, the 2021 to 2023 Santa Fe Hybrid, the 2022 and 2023 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid and the 2022 and 2023 Santa Cruz. The best Kia affected is the Carnival minivan from 2022 and 2023. All have Hyundai or Kia tow hitch harnesses that got here as unique apparatus or had been put in via sellers.

The Korean automakers say in paperwork posted Thursday via U.S. protection regulators that water can get right into a circuit board at the hitches and purpose a brief circuit although the ignitions are off.

Hyundai has reviews of 1 fire and 5 warmth harm incidents and not using a accidents. Kia has no reviews of fires or accidents.

Dealers in the beginning will take away the fuse and tow hitch pc module till a repair is to be had. Later they’re going to set up a brand new fuse and cord extension with an advanced connector that is water-proof. Owners shall be notified beginning May 16.

Last yr Hyundai recalled greater than 245,000 2020 via 2022 Palisade SUVs for the same downside.