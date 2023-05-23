Oakland Athletics broadcaster Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

NBC Sports California, the tv rightsholder for the Oakland A’s, has terminated the long-time broadcaster, Glen Kuiper, after he used a racial slur on-air previous this month.

An NBC Sports California spokesperson emailed the following commentary to The Athletic:

“Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately. We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

- Advertisement -

The incident passed off all the way through the pregame portion of the printed of the A’s May 5 sport towards the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. At the time, Kuiper mentioned: “We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue.”

The uncensored use of the offensive language can also be discovered on this video here.

In the 6th inning, Kuiper issued an on-air apology. Via The Athletic:

- Advertisement -

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper mentioned. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

On May 7, NBC Sports California introduced that Kuiper was once being suspended and got rid of from the air whilst the incident was once investigated. Steve Berman of The Athletic additionally studies that the verdict was once made to terminate Kuiper partly as a result of “information uncovered in the internal review.”

Kuiper, who were the A’s number one local-television broadcaster for the previous 17 seasons, is 60.