Austin Ekeler staying with Chargers in 2023 after nearly $2M in incentives added to contract, per report

Los Angeles Chargers big name Austin Ekeler will stay with the workforce for the impending NFL season after virtually $2 million in incentives have been added to his contract in reaction to his request for a business previous this offseason due to his contract scenario, ESPN reviews. Ekeler signed a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2020, together with $15 million assured. However, his present projected marketplace price is a three-year deal with $12.82 million once a year, in accordance to Spotrac.

After being signed as an undrafted rookie in 2017, Ekeler has been probably the most NFL’s best offensive threats during the last two seasons with the Chargers. Despite being restricted by means of accidents to 10 video games in 2020, he ran for 1,826 yards and 25 touchdowns and stuck 177 passes for 1,369 yards and 13 touchdowns during the last two seasons. In addition, at 28 years outdated, Ekeler is a part of probably the most NFL’s most sensible ability devices that comes with quarterback Justin Herbert and veteran wideouts Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Josh Palmer.

Last season, the Chargers’ offense completed thirteenth in the NFL in scoring, 0.33 in passing, 8th in third-down potency, and twentieth in red-zone potency. They have been best thirtieth in the league in speeding, however Ekeler’s 915 speeding yards accounted for simply over 60% of his workforce’s general speeding overall. The Chargers added two receivers in the 2023 NFL Draft from Texas Christian University, Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis, and previous TCU quarterback Max Duggan.

Ekeler expressed his want to keep with the Chargers on the right kind phrases throughout an look at the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, pointing out, “I’ve made a great relationship there. Grown there. That’s where I started. So, I want to be there, but on the right terms. Because I know, look, I can’t play forever.”