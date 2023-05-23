Kentucky sheriff’s deputy fatally shot during traffic stop

Officials say a Kentucky sheriff’s deputy used to be shot and killed during a traffic stop

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy used to be shot and killed during a traffic stop through any person who fled sooner than being taken into custody, officers mentioned.

Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Caleb Conley used to be shot Monday night during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 close to Georgetown simply sooner than 5 p.m., and the shooter fled, Sheriff Tony Hampton mentioned at a news convention.

Someone known as in to record {that a} deputy were shot, and responders arrived reasonably briefly, Hampton mentioned. The suspect used to be in custody, however Hampton mentioned he did not know anything else concerning the suspect. He didn’t know why the car used to be pulled over.

Conley used to be taken to a medical institution, the place he later died, Kentucky State Police mentioned in a news free up. A state police group is investigating the taking pictures on the request of the sheriff’s place of work, officers mentioned.

“This hero made the ultimate sacrifice, and we will be forever grateful,” Gov. Andy Beshear mentioned in a remark.

Conley, who were with the sheriff’s place of work for 4 years and served within the U.S. Army for 8 years sooner than that, took his task critically, Hampton mentioned. Survivors come with his spouse and young children.

“He was just a go-getter and he loved his job, and it’s a shame that it got cut short because he loved this job so much and he was so good at it,” Hampton mentioned.