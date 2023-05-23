Wranglers capture runaway cow on I-75 in Oakland County – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A dramatic scene spread out on Sunday afternoon on I-75 in Holly, as a cow controlled to get on the highway and purpose a commotion. According to Michigan State Police, a gaggle of wranglers on horses and four-wheelers tried to capture the cow that was once caught in a gravel pit on Belford Road round 2:50 p.m. Sunday. However, the cow outsmarted them and ran around the northbound lanes of I-75.

MSB soldiers close down the northbound and southbound lanes for protection as the gang of wranglers on the shoulder tried to capture the runaway cow. Despite the efforts of the wranglers, the bovine controlled to evade their grab and brought about slightly a scene on the busy highway.

The team of wranglers ultimately captured and got rid of the cow from the highway with none accidents to the bystanders or the animal itself. MSP reported that the cow is now again in the pasture, protected and sound.

