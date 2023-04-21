North Texas Woman Reports AirTag Tracking – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

In historical downtown Grapevine, it won’t against the law you’ll be expecting to listen to about, however police say they’re investigating an incident involving an Apple AirTag.

“A woman who was driving her car and got a notification on her iPhone that there was an Apple AirTag following her or with her,” Grapevine Police spokeswoman Amanda McNew said. “She did the right thing and she immediately called police to look at what was going on with that case.”

People buying groceries on Main Street have heard about these kinds of crimes.

“That’s how people are identifying women that are vulnerable or on their own and that’s how they are pulling their victims, unfortunately,” Grapevine customer Charlotte Shakal mentioned.

Grapevine Police say there are standard puts you’ll search for a tracker for your automotive.

“Look in the wheel wells of a car or the undercarriage or the bumper,” McNew said. “Just take a look underneath your car.”

Cybersecurity skilled Andrew Sternke with DarkBox Security Systems mentioned other folks can take precautions.

“There are options now that your Apple phone will show if there is an unknown device around you,” Sternke mentioned. “If that’s the case you can disable it from your phone.”

On their web page, Apple says AirTags are designed to deter undesirable monitoring and can ship an alert if one is touring with you.

People are satisfied this protection characteristic is there.

“My boyfriend’s keys have them so anytime I take his car it will be like it will tell me hey there is an air tag following you,” Shakal said. “So, it’s nice Apple has something to kind of alert you about it.”

Police say in the event you get an warn you will have to straight away do that.

“Go to police,” McNew said. “If you see something like this happen the best thing you can do is drive to a police station department. Go somewhere safe so you are not taking it home.”

In a commentary to NBC 5, Apple mentioned:

“AirTag used to be designed to assist other folks find their non-public property, to not monitor other folks or every other individual’s assets, and we condemn within the most powerful imaginable phrases any malicious use of our merchandise. Unwanted monitoring has lengthy been a societal drawback, and we took this fear significantly within the design of AirTag. It’s why the Find My community is constructed with privateness in thoughts, makes use of end-to-end encryption, and why we innovated with the first-ever proactive device to warn you of undesirable monitoring. We hope this begins an business development for others to additionally supply those kinds of proactive warnings of their merchandise.”

On their web page, the corporate mentioned misuse of AirTags is uncommon, however they have got used the original serial numbers related to the gadgets to assist legislation enforcement establish and price suspects.

WHAT DO I DO IF I GET AN AIRTAG ALERT?

Apple equipped this link on what to do in the event you obtain an alert that an AirTag or different Apple instrument is monitoring you. It additionally contains information on telephone settings with a view to obtain the signals.

Click here for extra information.

According to Apple, in the event you use an Android instrument, (*5*). Tracker Detect appears for merchandise trackers inside Bluetooth vary which can be separated from their proprietor and which can be appropriate with Apple’s Find My community. These come with AirTag and appropriate merchandise trackers that use the Find My community. Click here to get the Tracker Detect app.

For extra information from Apple click here.