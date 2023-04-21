NHL PLAYOFF ROUNDUP: Rangers push lead over Devils to 2-0 as Leafs top Lighting to even series

- Advertisement -

The New York Rangers are returning to Madison Square Garden with a 2-0 lead over the rival New Jersey Devils of their first-round series thank you to an excellent appearing in Thursday night time’s Game 2 win in Newark.

Chris Kreider scored two power-play targets in a three-goal 2nd duration and the Rangers shocked the Devils. Meanwhile Patrick Kane added a target and two assists and fellow business time limit acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second one directly sport as the Rangers once more had their manner with the younger Devils.

Kaapo Kakko additionally scored and Adam Fox added two extra assists to give him six in two video games. Igor Shesterkin had a fairly simple night time, making 21 saves.

Erik Haula scored for New Jersey, which has been outscored 10-2 after going 3-0-1 within the common season towards New York. Vitek Vanecek completed with 26 saves in a sport that were given one-sided and chippy past due.

Referee Wes McCauley and Frederick L’Ecuyer despatched 5 gamers from every crew to the locker room with 6:40 left.

Chris Kreider #20 of the New York Rangers celebrates his target right through the second one duration

The best-of-seven series shifts around the Hudson River to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and four on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

Special groups and Kreider have been once more the adaptation. The Rangers have been 2 of seven with the additional guy and Kreider netted each, giving him 4 in two video games, all on tip-ins.

Haula put New Jersey at the board first with a rebound within the crease within the waning seconds of an influence play. The Devils have been 1 of four with the additional guy.

Tarasenko were given the Rangers going 5:53 into the second one duration, taking a cross from Fox and beating Vanecek with a shot from the top of the circles.

Just a little greater than 4 mins later, Kreider tipped a slap shot from Kane previous the Devils goalie. He stretched the lead to 3-1, the use of nice hand-eye coordination to pop a comfortable cross through Kane over Vanecek’s shoulder into the online.

Kane scored on a breakaway at 6:34 of the 3rd duration after sustained Devils power. Kakko scored in shut in a while after a New Jersey penalty ended.

Kreider (left, some distance proper) and Kane (close to proper) helped push the Rangers to a very simple 5-1 victory

MAPLE LEAFS 7, LIGHTNING 2

John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick and the Toronto Maple Leafs rebounded from a deficient playoff get started with a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night time to even the groups’ first-round playoff series at a sport apiece.

Mitch Marner had two targets and an lend a hand, William Nylander added a target and an lend a hand, and Zach Aston-Reese additionally scored for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly tied a franchise report with 4 assists. Auston Matthews additionally had two assists for the Maple Leafs, whose stars stepped up.

Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for Toronto after being pulled in Tuesday’s 7-3 loss.

Ian Cole and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who have been with out injured defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak.

Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has performed each and every minute of Lightning postseason motion since 2020, allowed seven targets on 35 pictures.

The series shifts to Florida, the place Games 3 and four of the best-of-seven series are scheduled for Saturday and Monday.