North Texas woman is living the American dream and passing it on

Betzy Santana moved to America in hopes of offering a greater existence for her circle of relatives.

PLANO, Texas — Born in Mexico, Betzy Santana by no means may’ve imagined a existence like the one she’s living in Plano.

But she says her American dream started with an American nightmare.

When flights have been grounded on Sept. 11, 2001, Santana used to be visiting her sister in North Texas. She used to be scheduled to fly to Pennsylvania to consult with some other sister.

It used to be in that second she determined to stick and pursue a existence in the United States. Santana were given a task and began sending cash house to her circle of relatives in Mexico.

"When I started working, I was able to help my family there," she stated.

In Mexico, Santana labored as a shuttle agent, a task she loved. However, not able to talk English for a number of years after transferring to the United States, she had a difficult time discovering a identical task she liked.

After getting married and having children, she determined she sought after that to modify and got down to be an instance for her children.

"I decided to get better for myself and for my family too," she stated.

She used to be searching for a greater existence the day she walked into the Local Good Center in Plano.

The Local Good Center is a nonprofit group that gives existence abilities and different important products and services to these in want.

Santana took good thing about each and every alternative to be told. She took English lessons, attended cooking categories and discovered new task abilities.

She instructed WFAA she’ll quickly be getting her actual property license, one thing no longer way back she may simplest dream about.

“I want to learn to improve myself and help my community,” Santana stated.

The Local Good Center stated Santana is simply one in all its many good fortune tales.

“We just love lasting good,” stated Julissa Estrada, government director of the Local Good Center. “We love things that can spread and are contagious and are just pay it forward.”

Santana stated that’s what she plans to do. She needs to pay it ahead and give again to the nation she loves now greater than ever.

“I’m so grateful being here,” Santana stated. “I know God has a purpose for me. I want to be a person that shares the opportunities with others.”