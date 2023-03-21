2 teenage boys die in sledding accident on spring break trip

They have been using tandem on the time of the Sunday night time accident.

Two teenage boys from Illinois died in a sledding accident whilst on a spring break trip in Colorado, officers stated.

The 17-year-old and 18-year-old have been at Copper Mountain Ski Resort all the way through Sunday night time’s accident, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The youngsters have been reportedly using tandem after they “launched off a large snowbank at the bottom of the half pipe,” the sheriff’s place of work stated. The boys “came down hard on the hard ice,” struggling blunt power trauma, the sheriff’s place of work stated.

They have been pronounced lifeless on the scene, government stated.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons stated in a observation.

Another sledding accident in Park City, Utah, left an individual significantly injured on Sunday. The sledder struck a tree round 1:45 a.m. and used to be hospitalized in vital situation, the Park City Fire District stated.