Tuesday, March 21, 2023
South Dallas shooting: Woman shot, killed on I-30 service road

By accuratenewsinfo
DALLAS — A girl has been shot and killed once you have into some kind of run-in with every other automobile within the South Dallas space, police have showed to WFAA.

After entering some kind of run-in, police consider two males from the opposite automobile fired pictures, hitting and killing the girl. The girl’s automobile crashed at the back of a gasoline station on Winslow Avenue.

The guy who was once using within the automobile with the girl was once now not hit or injured, police mentioned. 

Police are checking surveillance cameras to check out and to find the opposite automobile concerned within the capturing.

No additional information was once right away to be had.

