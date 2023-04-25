North Texas Artist Featured in Vogue Magazine – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Evita Tezeno, a blended media collage artist from North Texas, is having a a hit month as she not too long ago were given featured in Vogue Magazine. Tezeno expressed her pride through mentioning that she at all times dreamt of being at the duvet of well-known magazines and newspapers and touring the arena along with her art work, and being featured in Vogue is a dream come true. This function got here in a while after she won the famend Guggenheim Fellowship Award for Fine Art. Her colourful collages depict Black pleasure and are preferred through many.

Tezeno started her creative profession as an impressionist painter, but if she felt caught, she prayed about it and had a dream the place an angel got here to her door and gave her a guide of sketches. The angel stated, “If you follow the instructions in this book, you will be successful.” Following the directions, Tezeno created stunning paintings that has captured the eye of many, and her artwork now hangs in the houses of celebrities comparable to Denzel Washington and Samuel L. Jackson.

She has additionally come a ways professionally, along with her art work being bought through Dallas Museum of Art final 12 months. Her vivacious solo show off is these days being featured on the Houston Museum of African American Culture.