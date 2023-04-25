Man arrested over murder of homeless man living in drainage canal

The suspect used to be already in custody on unrelated fees at a detention middle.

An arrest has been made over the murder of a homeless man living in a Las Vegas drainage canal that took place two months in the past.

The incident came about on Feb. 20 at roughly 2:40 a.m. when the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department won a file of an unresponsive male positioned through a drainage canal close to Arville Street and Harmon Avenue, simply two miles west of famed Las Vegas Boulevard.

The investigation led through the LVMPD Homicide Section signifies the sufferer lived throughout the drainage canal the place the capturing came about,” government mentioned in a observation launched on Monday. “After being shot, the victim exited the canal and collapsed.”

The unnamed sufferer used to be declared useless on the scene of the crime, police mentioned.

A ruin in the case got here remaining Thursday, alternatively, when LVMPD detectives had been in a position to spot 34-year-old Jemiah Garner as a suspect in the murder that took place two months in the past.

Garner, who used to be already in custody on unrelated fees on the Clark County Detention Center, used to be rebooked remaining Thursday for open murder with a perilous weapon, police mentioned.

Authorities have now not launched any information at the attainable connection between the 2 males or what could have led as much as the capturing however the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Anyone with any information about this incident is prompt to touch the LVMPD Homicide Section through telephone at 702-828-3521, or through electronic mail at [email protected]