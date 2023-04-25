Donald Trump’s arraignment day: From Manhattan to Mar-a-Lago





Donald Trump made history as the first former U.S. president to appear in court as a criminal defendant. He surrendered to authorities on Tuesday after being indicted on felony charges related to hush-money payments during the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in a Manhattan courtroom before heading back to his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, to address supporters. The indictment alleged that Trump conspired to suppress information that could harm his candidacy and made hush-money payments to two women and a doorman. Trump’s lawyer expressed frustration at the “great injustice” being done to his client, while Trump himself characterized the investigations as politically motivated. Despite the swirling legal difficulties, Trump is still running for president in 2024.



