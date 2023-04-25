Aaron Rodgers: New York Jets and Green Bay Packers reach trade agreement to send four-time MVP to Jets

(CNN) The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have agreed to trade longtime Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple, Packers basic supervisor Brian Gutekunst instructed journalists Monday.

Gutekunst mentioned the trade has no longer but been finalized as the 2 facets determine the main points, however he expects the trade to be finished quickly.

The long-awaited trade will reportedly see the four-time NFL Most Valuable Player despatched to the Jets at the side of the Packers’ fifteenth total pick out within the 2023 NFL Draft, in accordance to reviews from ESPN and NFL Network.

The Packers will obtain the Jets’ thirteenth total pick out on this month’s draft, in addition to one of the vital Jets’ second-round choices and their 2024 first-round draft pick out if Rodgers performs no less than 65% of the Jets’ offensive performs this season, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

Rodgers, 39, has spent his whole 18-season NFL profession with the Packers, the place he led the staff to a 31-25 victory in Super Bowl XLV in 2011.

The NFL Draft starts Thursday night time in Kansas City, Missouri.

During a typical look on “The Pat McAfee Show” in March, Rodgers mentioned his aim was once to proceed taking part in within the NFL, in particular for the Jets.

“(From) my side — love, appreciation and gratitude for everything that Green Bay has done for me. So much love and gratitude and just heart open for Packers fans and what it meant to be their quarterback,” he mentioned in March. “And additionally the truth of state of affairs — it’s what it’s — the Packers would really like to transfer on. They’ve let me know that during such a lot of phrases. … They’ve let folks know that during direct phrases.

“And because I still have that fire and I want to play and I would like to play in New York, it’s just a matter of getting that done at this point.”

CNN has reached out to the Packers and the Jets for extra information.

Rodgers received MVP awards in 2011, 2014, 2020 and 2021 whilst environment a large number of information for his accuracy and deadliness over time.

Despite the entire non-public successes, Rodgers and the Packers failed to win extra championship rings, wracking up a large number of painful playoff losses over time.

In fresh years, Rodgers has voiced a creeping dissatisfaction with occasions in Green Bay, from the loss of offensive guns he is had to paintings with to the drafting of his obvious inheritor, Jordan Love, within the first around of the 2020 draft.

Rodgers had hinted that retirement was once an choice on multiple instance, and even visited a darkness retreat this offseason as he sought readability on his long run.

Though his skill to steer clear of on-rushing defenders can have decreased with age, Rodgers has greater than made up for it together with his precision and canniness ahead of the snap, whilst he has the knack of maneuvering defenses to his will.

Last season, the Packers began poorly however Rodgers lead the staff on a four-game profitable streak from a 4-8 document to assist arrange a Week 18 recreation with the Detroit Lions for a place within the playoffs. Green Bay misplaced 20-16 to finish the Packers’ season.