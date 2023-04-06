Nida Dar appointed Pakistan Women’s captain; Mark Coles returns as head coach





Dar, 36, is the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is with 126 wickets from 130 video games. She has additionally scored 1687 runs within the structure at a strike charge of 100.95. In ODIs, she has 91 wickets and 1535 runs from 99 video games.

“It is a huge responsibility, and I am excited to lead the team in the upcoming events,” Dar mentioned. “I want to thank the PCB for entrusting me with this responsibility and will do my best to take the team forward.

“I additionally wish to thank Bismah Maroof for her services and products as the captain of the group. She has performed an improbable task, and I’m hoping to proceed her legacy and lead the group with the similar hobby and dedication. The upcoming season of ladies’s cricket goes to be a tricky one. But we’re lucky to have some younger thrilling skill in our pool of gamers, which I’m assured will considerably beef up throughout the direction and in addition lend a hand the facet to provide robust performances.

"As a captain, my objective remains to inspire and mentor these young players to become quality cricketers. I will be extremely satisfied and content if we first break and then cement our place in the upper half of the ICC Women's Championship before slowly working our way into the top-three."

Coles, in the meantime, will go back within the function he left in 2019 over circle of relatives commitments. He was once Pakistan’s head coach from 2017 to 2019 and had a moderately a success stint, main the facet to seven wins in 16 ODIs – together with a first-ever collection victory over West Indies in 2019 – and 12 wins in 30 T20Is.

Coles will arrive in Pakistan in May on a two-year contract, and the present training workforce – Taufeeq Umar (batting coach), Jaffar (bowling coach) and Mohtashim Rasheed (fielding coach) – will paintings with him. Jaffar will even head the choice panel, which incorporates Asmavia Iqbal, Marina Iqbal and Mohtashim Rasheed.

“I am grateful to the PCB for giving me yet another opportunity to work with the talented Pakistan Women’s team,” Coles mentioned. “It has been a privilege to work with such a talented group of players and I look forward to the exciting times ahead as we aim to improve our previous performances and achievements. We have a lot of potential in the team, and I look forward to helping the players give their best and achieve success on the international stage.”

Over an 11-month duration from August 2023 to July 2024, Pakistan will play 15 ODIs, which can be a part of the continuing ICC Women's Championship, and 17 T20Is.

Pakistan Women’s upcoming bilateral collection:

Aug-Sep 2023 – vs South Africa (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is at house)

Oct-Nov 2023 – vs Bangladesh (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is away)

Nov-Dec 2023 – vs New Zealand (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is away)

Feb 2024 – vs West Indies (3 ODIs & 5 T20Is at house)

Jul 2024 – vs England (3 ODIs & 3 T20Is away)





