Officials credit vigilant Ohio high school student for preventing potential shooting

Local officers in Ohio are commending the short considering of a high school student who they are saying probably prevented a school shooting.

After the 17-year-old student alerted a school useful resource officer on Monday morning a few bullet present in probably the most school’s bogs, police have been ready to find and arrest a student who had introduced a 9mm handgun and 3 fully-loaded magazines into the school, school officers stated.

“The fact that we were able to do so rests in large part on the actions of a student who did what he knew was right; he reported a suspicious finding to his school resource officer,” West Geauga Local Schools Superintendent Richard Markwardt stated at a press convention on Wednesday.

Police charged 18-year-old Brandon Morrissette with tried irritated homicide, inducing panic and unlawful ownership of a perilous weapon in a school, in step with courtroom information acquired through ABC affiliate WEWS in Cleveland.

Geauga County Prosecutor Jim Flaiz stated that Morrissette can be taken into custody and arraigned as soon as he clears scientific and mental critiques at a psychological well being facility, which might be as early as Friday.

It used to be no longer straight away recognized if Morrissette has an legal professional.

Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young stated that after government discovered concerning the bullet, they taken care of via just about two dozen people captured on video getting into the school’s toilet, ultimately narrowing it all the way down to Morrissette who used to be arrested Monday morning.

Flaiz additionally credited the school’s useful resource officer for the a hit reaction.

“This was handled, in my opinion, absolutely correctly and properly from beginning to end,” he stated.

The school went into lockdown whilst the investigation happened, and scholars have been later disregarded for all of the day because of an related danger on social media, in step with Markwardt. Officials defended the prolong in ready till the school’s 3rd duration to factor a lockdown, regardless of discovering the bullet throughout the primary duration, calling any previous lockdown in accordance with the information to be had on the time “premature.”

“I am deeply grateful for the fact that no students and staff were injured or killed in this recent incident,” Markwardt stated on the press convention.