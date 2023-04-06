Georgia’s AP pass rate climbs to 15th, returns to 2018 level | Georgia

(The Center Square) — Data from the College Board displays that Georgia’s Advanced Placement pass rate has climbed to fifteenth within the country.

While that’s an growth from seventeenth position the previous 3 years, the rating has been roughly stagnant lately, in accordance to numbers the Georgia Department of Education supplied to The Center Square.

In 2016, Georgia ranked thirteenth and dropped sixteenth in 2017 ahead of returning to fifteenth in 2018. In 2019, the state ranked sixteenth ahead of falling to seventeenth in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

“What an accomplishment for these hardworking students and their teachers and families,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods stated in a press release. “As a state, we will continue to pursue excellence and strive to open doors to opportunity for every student who enters our public schools.”

In 2022, more or less one-third (33.9%) of Georgia scholars took an AP examination all the way through highschool, reasonably expanding from 33.4% the 12 months ahead of. The proportion of scholars incomes no less than a three on an AP examination hit 21.2%, reasonably expanding from 21% in 2021 however under the nationwide moderate of 21.6%.

In a news unencumber, Georgia officers stated Peach State scholars crowned their opposite numbers in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia.