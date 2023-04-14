New York gets ultimate clowning after horrific 1st inning failure vs. Twins

The New York Yankees failed once more of their newest try to sew in combination their first three-game win streak. That’s after they suffered an embarrassing 11-2 house loss by the hands of the Minnesota Twins Thursday night time all through the beginning of a four-game homestand.

New York’s struggling is content material gold for lots of Twitter customers, who’ve flooded the timeline with reactions to the Yankees’ devastating loss.

“Well, I picked one heck of a day to come to Yankee Stadium for a Twins-Yankee Series. Twins up 9-0 with two outs in the first,” sports activities journalist Joe Posnanski tweeted.

“What if the Yankees kindly asked the Twins rn if we can restart the game,” @PlayoffTanaka_ said.

@YankeesMuse additionally hilariously gave Isiah Kiner-Falefa his plants for surviving an inning at the mound overdue within the contest: “Isiah Kiner-Falefa now has a grand slam and a scoreless inning in the last year against the Twins. He can truly do it all 🐐”

New York starter Jhony Brito entered the sport with an opportunity to change into simply the fourth Yankees pitcher ever to win all of his first 3 profession begins, however the Twins spoiled that objective immediately, Brito were given tagged for seven earned runs on six hits in simply 2/3 of an inning. He used to be changed through Colten Brewer, who gave up 4 extra earned runs on 5 hits in 3.1 innings of labor at the mound.

The Yankees hope it gets higher for them this Friday after they give the ball to Nestor Cortes in the second one recreation of the collection.