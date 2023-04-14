Neighbors near Raymond James look to cash in on Taylor Swift concert parking

TAMPA, Fla. — Taylor Swift fanatics know “All Too Well” that her concert is one they couldn’t omit. For individuals who are living in the neighborhoods round Raymond James Stadium they’re hoping to cash in on that “Blank Space” on their lawns for a spice up to parking in the realm.

Vilma Velde is aware of the drill.

- Advertisement -

“Any time I see a line of cars, I’m out there with my little flag waving them in,” stated Velde.

Velde has lived off Himes Avenue for over 30 years. For each giant tournament at Raymond James, together with Bucs video games and live shows, you’ll to find her parking other people’s vehicles on her garden.

“I helped my son through college with that money,” stated Velde.

- Advertisement -

Velde isn’t in contrast to her different neighbors. Driving throughout the group near the stadium, other people may just to find gives for $20, $60, or extra for parking.

On Thursday, the Tampa Sports Authority warned fanatics all parking on Raymond James Stadium belongings is bought out for all 3 Taylor Swift live shows. “The phone will not stop ringing,” stated Michelle Perez, the primary at Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary School.

Tampa Bay Boulevard Elementary, which is solely down the road from the stadium, is providing $20 parking, and all proceeds will move against trainer appreciation, pupil incentives, and cash for a brand new marquee.

- Advertisement -

“All of the money that we earn from this fundraiser these next three nights is going to go back to the school to our PTA, which helps the students, staff, teachers, and family events,” stated Perez. “The money all comes back to kids.”

Traffic before Thursday’s concert appeared heavy as fans made their way to parking lots or drop-off locations.

Neighbors like Dora Menendez think these events are huge for the area.

“We’re all on Social Security, which you’re not making a lot of money, so this helps keep your house up, new windows, we put new roofs. I’m getting ready to have the whole thing painted again,” stated Menendez. “So it’s good!”

For Swifties making plans to Uber or Lyft, drop off and pick out up is designated at Steinbrenner Field off MLK Boulevard, as is similar for any non-public drop-offs and pickups.

No subject how other people plan to get to the concert, neighbors be expecting not anything much less from Taylor Mania.

“Better than the Super Bowl, I think. I really do,” stated Menendez.