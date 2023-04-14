Noel’s foster mom speaks out, describes him as sweet and loving

“No matter what, he was loved while he was here,” Patricia Paris mentioned. She was once Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez’s foster mom two years in the past.

EVERMAN, Texas — He was once small, however mighty.

Patricia Paris, 6-year-old Everman boy Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez's foster mom described him as a playful boy who all the time had a toy in hand and was once stuffed with laughter.

“That was my son. That was my baby,” Paris mentioned.

Between 2020 and 2021, Paris fostered Noel and two of his siblings for roughly a yr. Noel was once 3 years outdated when she first welcomed the kid into her house.

They briefly bonded and he turned into a different a part of her circle of relatives, Paris advised WFAA.

“Wherever I went, he was like my shadow,” Paris mentioned. “That was my buddy.”

Paris mentioned even after Noel was once returned to his mom, she would continuously reconnect with him via per thirty days Facetime calls and visits. Her final seek advice from with the little boy was once all the way through February 2022. According to Paris, telephone calls to Noel’s mom, Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, stopped going via after that date.

It wasn't till a relative watched a news document on tv that Paris discovered Noel was once lacking and hadn't been noticed through members of the family since November 2022.

“I said, ‘What? That can’t be true.’ I still couldn’t believe it,” Paris mentioned.

She mentioned she’s suffering to return to grips with the concept the boy she watched conquer such a lot of stumbling blocks, regardless of his disabilities, is long gone. Noel was once born upfront and had developmental and bodily disabilities, however in movies Paris filmed of him, he may communicate, play and navigate a pill.

“Everything a kid with special needs is told he can’t do, he mastered that,” Paris mentioned.

According to Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer, Noel’s mom advised family members he was once evil, had a demon in him, and she apprehensive he would hurt her new child twins.

“She could’ve given him to us,” Paris mentioned. “We asked for him. “He’s not the demonic monster kid that his mom said he was.”

Earlier this week, investigators excavated a concrete patio at the belongings the place the circle of relatives lived. Cadaver canine alerted to a smell of human stays, which investigators consider had been provide in the future. Police say he is presumed useless, however Noel’s frame nonetheless has now not been discovered.

“He needs to be found, so he can be laid to rest,” Paris mentioned.

Alvarez-Singh, her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six of Cindy’s youngsters boarded a world airplane with out Noel final month, and their ultimate flight vacation spot was once India.

Paris desires Cindy and Arshdeep to return ahead and provide an explanation for what came about to Noel.

“They need a long time to think about what they’ve done and live with that decision,” Paris mentioned. “He did not deserve what has happened to him.”

After weeks of seeing the little boy’s face on tv displays and billboard indicators, the concept Noel’s long gone is starting to set in for the Paris circle of relatives.

On Wednesday, the circle of relatives sat at the sofa and watched movies of Noel. At occasions, they laughed and remembered the boy’s large character.

Upstairs, Paris’s followed son, who additionally suffers from disabilities, wailed “I’m hurting.”