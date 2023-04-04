New Steak And Seafood Restaurant Coming To PGA Frisco

A brand new upscale steak and seafood idea, Trick Rider, will open quickly on the Omni PGA Frisco Resort at 4341 PGA Parkway, Frisco, TX 75033. The eating place used to be introduced as the latest addition to the PGA’s eateries.

The eating place can pay homage to famed rodeo trick riders and Texas tradition. The eating place used to be additionally impressed through Sydna Yokley Woodyard, a champion rodeo trick rider, 1 / 4 horse breeder and founding father of the American Quarter Horse Association. Woodyard used to be a Texas local and used to be raised on a ranch.

- Advertisement -

Executive Chef, Joshua Hasho has greater than 24 years of revel in within the hospitality trade and labored with the Omni workforce since 2012. He began an Omni occupation because the Executive Chef at Omni Chicago, won lodge revel in at Omni Interlocken in Colorado and used to be maximum not too long ago Executive Chef at Omni Barton Creek Resort.

Hasho says the menu will center of attention on “creating an authentic Texas dining experience through a thoughtful selection of the best cuts of meat available including a grand wagyu beef tasting, an extensive raw bar selection, east coast oysters, select shellfish from Australia, Hawaii and other spots around the globe flown in fresh daily.”

Trick Rider’s menu may even spotlight quite a lot of wines and cocktails, on the other hand, no set menu used to be launched.

- Advertisement -

‘The curated beverage program enhances the meals fantastically with luxurious wines, distilled spirits and hand made cocktails, Hasho stated.”

The 16-foot lengthy and 9-foot prime, 1,500-pound, crystal horse chandelier stands proud of the Trick Rider house. Affixed to the ceiling this is designed to emulate a star-filled Texas sky, the showpiece used to be designed through Jeffrey Beers International and is composed of four,075 bohemian lower crystal beads in moderation organized on stainless-steel wires.

The eating place may even function stitched leather-based Texas stars at the again of banquets, artwork of feminine trick riders, walnut herringbone flooring and cognac leather-based and materials.

- Advertisement -

The eating place will seat 115 within the eating room, 22 at a horseshoe-shaped bar and 15 in a non-public eating room.

The eating place is anticipated to open on May 2, 2023 and can serve dinner simplest.

Related