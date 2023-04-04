Tuesday, April 4, 2023
type here...
Sportscricket

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant makes his first appearance during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; pics and videos go viral

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant makes his first appearance during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; pics and videos go viral


Rishabh Pant, the injured wicketkeeper-batter, attended the Delhi Capitals (DC) as opposed to Gujarat Titans (GT) fit within the IPL 2023 as a spectator on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

Although he has been dominated out of the match because of his harm, Pant confirmed his make stronger for his group from the sidelines. He used to be noticed with a strolling stick, held through his left hand, whilst his proper knee used to be taped up.

- Advertisement -

Earlier within the day, the DDCA showed that Pant could be provide during the fit, which used to be DC’s first house recreation of the season. Despite now not having the ability to play, Pant’s presence within the stadium boosted the morale of his teammates and enthusiasts.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Ahead of the competition, all the DC squad recorded a different message for Pant and needed him a rapid restoration.

“I hope you are recovering well. Dekh raha hu tere videos ab dhire dhire chal raha hai (I have seen your videos you’re slowly being able to walk). Baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see how you are recovering,” stated Prithvi Shaw in a video shared through the professional Twitter deal with of IPL.

“We will be playing back in Delhi after 3-4 years. We will be missing you. I can see how well you are recovering. You are doing recovery pool for half an hour, so that’s a big thing,” stated Axar Patel.

“I hope you recover well. I know you are supporting us and we will try to win it for you brother,” stated Powell.

Share with a Cricket fan!

TAGS: DC, DCvGT, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Indian Premier League, IPL 2023, IPL T20, Rishabh Pant

CATEGORY: Delhi Capitals, IPL, Rishabh Pant, Video

For newest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Weekly Newsletter.





Source link

Previous article
Switzerland confirmed as host nation for UEFA Women’s Euro 2025
Next article
New Steak And Seafood Restaurant Coming To PGA Frisco

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks