IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant makes his first appearance during Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans match; pics and videos go viral

Rishabh Pant, the injured wicketkeeper-batter, attended the Delhi Capitals (DC) as opposed to Gujarat Titans (GT) fit within the IPL 2023 as a spectator on the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 4.

Although he has been dominated out of the match because of his harm, Pant confirmed his make stronger for his group from the sidelines. He used to be noticed with a strolling stick, held through his left hand, whilst his proper knee used to be taped up.

Earlier within the day, the DDCA showed that Pant could be provide during the fit, which used to be DC’s first house recreation of the season. Despite now not having the ability to play, Pant’s presence within the stadium boosted the morale of his teammates and enthusiasts.

When lifestyles hits onerous.. some other people aren’t in a position to rise up however some other people rise up and hit the lifestyles again. Rishabh Pant is fundamental instance of the similar. pic.twitter.com/0HQdHvrBJw — Anurag Dwivedi 🏏 (@AnuragxCricket) April 4, 2023

Happy to look Delhi’s personal famous person #RishabhPant within the stands, supporting his group at house. Lovely how the franchise has come to make stronger Pant in his difficult days. That’s IPL for us. #IPL2023 #DelhiCapitals #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/oK0RWFxDVC — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) April 4, 2023

Injured however daring Rishabh Pant is right here to make stronger DC: #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/cStJy8rmxH — Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 4, 2023

When he input the Stadium

Audience Chanting :”We want Rishabh Pant.”

😊😭💜💕#RishabhPant #DCvsGT pic.twitter.com/nF0RYOotbE — Mihika Singh (@Stars_ki_Duniya) April 4, 2023

#WATCH | Cricketer Rishabh Pant arrives at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi as his group Delhi Capitals faces Gujarat Titans right here. pic.twitter.com/Gx7l2oYrfi — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

Ahead of the competition, all the DC squad recorded a different message for Pant and needed him a rapid restoration.

“I hope you are recovering well. Dekh raha hu tere videos ab dhire dhire chal raha hai (I have seen your videos you’re slowly being able to walk). Baby steps are coming now. Really happy to see how you are recovering,” stated Prithvi Shaw in a video shared through the professional Twitter deal with of IPL.

“We will be playing back in Delhi after 3-4 years. We will be missing you. I can see how well you are recovering. You are doing recovery pool for half an hour, so that’s a big thing,” stated Axar Patel.

“I hope you recover well. I know you are supporting us and we will try to win it for you brother,” stated Powell.

