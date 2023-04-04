Donald Trump arraignment on New York indictment

21 Mins Ago

Just hours ahead of his anticipated arrest, Trump netted an endorsement from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., for his 2024 presidential marketing campaign.

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) speaks along President Donald Trump right through a “Keep America Great” marketing campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Hyde-Smith, whose state voted for Trump over President Joe Biden by way of greater than 16 proportion issues within the 2020 election, explicitly tied her endorsement to his pending give up on reported fees of alleged report fraud.

“The prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political stunt by a prosecutor whose campaign was funded by George Soros,” learn the senator’s observation shared by way of the pro-Trump MAGA PAC. She used to be referencing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who didn’t obtain any direct investment from billionaire donor George Soros, opposite to repeated Republican claims.

“That charade is all about self-promotion by the prosecutor and has nothing to do with justice. I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats,” Hyde-Smith’s observation stated.

She additionally expressed fortify for Trump’s insurance policies and management right through his time period within the White House, and vowed to paintings “to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024.”

— Kevin Breuninger