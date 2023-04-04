Donald Trump arraignment on New York indictment

21 Mins Ago
Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith endorses Trump ahead of his arrest
Just hours ahead of his anticipated arrest, Trump netted an endorsement from Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., for his 2024 presidential marketing campaign.
U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) speaks along President Donald Trump right through a “Keep America Great” marketing campaign rally at BancorpSouth Arena on November 1, 2019 in Tupelo, Mississippi.
Brandon Dill | Getty Images
Hyde-Smith, whose state voted for Trump over President Joe Biden by way of greater than 16 proportion issues within the 2020 election, explicitly tied her endorsement to his pending give up on reported fees of alleged report fraud.
“The prosecution of President Trump in New York is a political stunt by a prosecutor whose campaign was funded by George Soros,” learn the senator’s observation shared by way of the pro-Trump MAGA PAC. She used to be referencing Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who didn’t obtain any direct investment from billionaire donor George Soros, opposite to repeated Republican claims.
“That charade is all about self-promotion by the prosecutor and has nothing to do with justice. I believe the whole affair will backfire on the prosecutor and Democrats,” Hyde-Smith’s observation stated.
She additionally expressed fortify for Trump’s insurance policies and management right through his time period within the White House, and vowed to paintings “to assist him in winning the Republican nomination for President in 2024.”
— Kevin Breuninger
32 Mins Ago
Reps. Jordan, Comer condemn imaginable gag order in opposition to Trump as ‘unconstitutional’
Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower on April 03, 2023 in New York City. Trump is scheduled to be arraigned the following day at a Manhattan courthouse following his indictment by way of a grand jury.
Gotham | Gc Images | Getty Images
Trump’s social media posts calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg an “animal” and Judge Juan Merchan “Trump Hating” right through the indictment procedure may earn him a gag order from the district lawyer’s place of business — a chance roundly criticized by way of Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky.
The Republican lawmakers and Trump backers say they’re “deeply concerned” about reviews of what they referred to as an “unconstitutional gag order” from the DA.
“To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system,” Jordan and Comer stated in a observation. “To even contemplate stifling the speech of the former commander in chief and current candidate for President is at odds with everything America stands for.”
— Chelsey Cox
46 Mins Ago
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene makes temporary talk over with to Trump protest
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks out of doors Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on the day of former U.S. President Donald Trump’s deliberate court docket look after his indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
Caitlin Ochs | Reuters
Georgia congresswoman and far-right provocateur Marjorie Taylor Greene in brief visited the world out of doors Manhattan Supreme Court, the place the Republican used to be totally drowned out by way of hecklers with whistles and drums protesting in opposition to Trump.
Greene temporarily left scene after journalists swarmed her and protesters verbally castigated her.
Police officials yelled at newshounds to again clear of Greene ahead of she hopped right into a automobile and drove off.
— Dan Mangan
52 Mins Ago
Pro- and anti-Trump protesters conflict out of doors courthouse
A short lived altercation broke out between obvious pro-Trump and anti-Trump protesters amid the push out of doors the Manhattan courthouse.
A Trump supporter (L) argues with an Anti-Trump protester after she got rid of an anti-Trump banner from her out of doors the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images
A girl dressed in a purple MAGA hat crossed over to a gaggle of protesters who had laid out a big black banner studying “Trump lies all the time” and had been shouting “he lies.”
A Trump supporter (L) argues with an Anti-Trump protester after she got rid of an anti-Trump banner from her out of doors the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images
The Trump supporter tripped and fell after which used to be informed by way of an anti-Trump demonstrator that she used to be on the unsuitable facet.
A scuffle adopted wherein a demonstrator threw a punch, despite the fact that it used to be now not transparent who threw it.
A Trump supporter (L) argues with an Anti-Trump protester after she got rid of an anti-Trump banner from her out of doors the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on April 04, 2023 in New York City.
Kena Betancur | Getty Images
— Kevin Breuninger and Contessa Brewer
59 Mins Ago
Rep. George Santos leaves courthouse house ahead of protest because of ‘chaos’
Embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., departed from the world close to the Manhattan courthouse forward of the pro-Trump protest that he used to be reportedly making plans to wait.
Santos left round 10 a.m. ET, telling NBC News that he may not be returning because of “media chaos” within the house. During his temporary look, Santos stated that his message for Trump used to be to “Stay strong. The people are with him.”
A spokeswoman for Santos didn’t right away reply to CNBC’s request for remark.
— Kevin Breuninger
An Hour Ago
Cameras will probably be allowed to take pictures in court docket ahead of lawsuits start — now not right through arraignment
Members of the media wait at their positions out of doors Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
Caitlin Ochs | Reuters
Judge Juan Merchan will permit 5 pool photographers to take pictures from the court docket simply
“prior to the commencement of the arraignment,” the pass judgement on wrote in an order.
But Merchan denied a request by way of media shops to have pictures and video recording allowed right through the continuing itself. Cameras will probably be allowed within the hallway of Manhattan Supreme Court.
Trump’s legal professionals adversarial the request for cameras within the court docket, announcing it might give a contribution to a “circus-like atmosphere.”
The news shops whose cameras will take pool photographs in court docket are the Daily Mail, The New York Post, the Associated Press, Reuters, and Getty.
— Dan Mangan
An Hour Ago
Trump marketing campaign sends ‘final’ fundraising plea ahead of arrest
Trump’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign persevered to leverage his looming arrest in Manhattan as a fundraising instrument, this time sending a solicitation with the topic line, “My last email before my arrest.”
The e mail from Trump’s joint fundraising committee, written within the taste of a letter from the previous president, lamented “the loss of justice in America.”
“Today is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME,” learn the message, which additionally conflated Trump’s self-perceived plight with a wrongdoing in opposition to the country.
The backside of the e-mail requested supporters to “please make a contribution peacefully” to the committee.
— Kevin Breuninger
An Hour Ago
Trump requires legal case to be moved from Manhattan to Staten Island
The Staten Island Ferry passes in entrance of the Statue of Liberty as observed from Governors Island on April 30, 2021 in New York City.
Angela Weiss | AFP | Getty Images
Trump needs his legal case transferred to Staten Island, calling Manhattan Supreme Court a “very unfair venue.”
“This case should be moved to nearby Staten Island — would be a very fair and secure location for the trial,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.
Staten Island could also be the one one among New York City’s 5 boroughs that the Republican received in his doomed 2020 re-election bid in opposition to President Joe Biden. Trump received 57% of the vote on Staten Island.
Biden had his greatest margin of victory over Trump in Manhattan. The Democrat received 86.7% of the vote.
Trump in his post additionally blasted Manhattan court docket Judge Juan Merchan, who’s dealing with his arraignment. He contended “the highly partisan judge & his family” are “well known Trump haters.”
Trump is indignant about Merchan’s dealing with of the legal trial of his trade the Trump Organization, which used to be convicted in past due 2022 of a tax avoidance scheme.
— Dan Mangan
An Hour Ago
Trump may talk stepping into and popping out of court docket
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks right through his first marketing campaign rally after pronouncing his candidacy for president within the 2024 election at an tournament in Waco, Texas, U.S., March 25, 2023.
Leah Millis | Reuters
Trump may talk to journalists going into and popping out of his arraignment.
Trump floated that concept Monday evening as he ready for his Manhattan court docket look, CNBC has discovered.
The former president has now not scheduled a proper press convention.
— Dan Mangan
An Hour Ago
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, George Santos to be at protest out of doors Trump courthouse
U.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) talks out of doors Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, on the day of Trump’s look to court docket after his indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
Shannon Stapleton | Reuters
Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and George Santos, R-N.Y., are set to look at a pro-Trump protest close to the Manhattan courthouse the place Trump will probably be arraigned on legal fees.
Greene, whose previous and present fringe perspectives and penchant for dating controversy have now not stopped her from emerging to prominence within the GOP, is the highest identify within the protest arranged by way of the New York Young Republican Club.
Santos, the embattled, under-investigation freshman lawmaker who has confronted calls to renounce from his fellow New York Republicans after admitting he lied about key main points of his existence on the marketing campaign path, isn’t slated to talk on the protest, NBC News reported.
The protest is about for 10:30 a.m. ET, not up to 4 hours ahead of Trump’s scheduled arraignment.
— Kevin Breuninger
2 Hours Ago
Trump rails in opposition to DA Bragg as he prepares for arrest
An individual makes use of a smartphone after former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, April 3, 2023.
Amanda Perobelli | Reuters
Trump fired off a few of his most harsh assaults but in opposition to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in a sequence of late-night posts on the eve of his historical arrest and arraignment.
The ex-president, who’s reportedly going through dozens of legal counts associated with alleged report fraud stemming from Bragg’s probe of a 2016 hush cash fee, asserted with out proof that the DA had leaked the “complete information” of Trump’s indictment.
Trump referred to as on Bragg to “INDICT HIMSELF” and “resign, NOW!” He claimed there used to be “no Crime by Trump.” The former president has again and again vented rage at Bragg in fresh weeks, going so far as to name him a “Soros-backed animal” — an assault that precipitated accusations of bigotry.
— Kevin Breuninger
2 Hours Ago
Manhattan DA arrives forward of Trump give up
New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrives at Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after Former U.S. President Donald Trump’s indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg arrived on the courthouse the place Trump is about to be arraigned later within the day on fees stemming from the DA’s hush cash probe.
Bragg arrived out of doors the decrease Manhattan construction in a black SUV at about 8:06 a.m. ET. He temporarily made his manner throughout the heavy safety presence by way of the doorway and moved out of view.
— Kevin Breuninger
2 Hours Ago
Trump marketing campaign rakes in hundreds of thousands in post-indictment money clutch
Trump’s 2024 presidential marketing campaign raised greater than $8 million within the 4 days because the Manhattan grand jury voted to indict him, consistent with a most sensible marketing campaign aide.
A legislation enforcement officer stands guard close to a poster depicting former U.S. President Donald Trump out of doors Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, after Trump’s indictment by way of a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush cash paid to porn superstar Stormy Daniels, in New York City, U.S., April 4, 2023.
Eduardo Munoz | Reuters
That providence, reportedly Trump’s perfect fundraising stretch since leaving the White House, rolled in because the ex-president ready for his arrest and arraignment on fees stemming from District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s hush cash probe.
On the day Trump flew to Manhattan from his house in Palm Beach, Florida, his marketing campaign raised $1.1 million, Trump aide Jason Miller tweeted Monday evening. That’s along with the $7 million that had already been amassed since his indictment final Thursday, consistent with Miller.
— Kevin Breuninger
3 Hours Ago
Three Trump lawyers will probably be at his arraignment
Three protection lawyers for Trump will probably be provide within the Manhattan court docket for the previous president’s arraignment, one of the crucial legal professionals informed NBC News.
The 3 lawyers are Joe Tacopina, Susan Necheles and Todd Blanche, who introduced his determination to enroll in Trump’s prison staff only a day previous.
Trump Organization Attorney Susan Necheles leaves the court docket for a lunch recess right through a tribulation on the New York Supreme Court on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Opening statements by way of legal professionals for the Trump Organization and Manhattan prosecutors within the companys legal trial started lately.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images
Tacopina showed to NBC that every one 3 will probably be with Trump right through his look ahead of New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan. The arraignment is about for this afternoon.
Attorney Todd Blanche delivers a speech to the clicking individuals at New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan in New York, United States on June 27, 2019.
Atilgan Ozdil | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Trump used to be accompanied by way of his son Eric Trump and most sensible aides and marketing campaign officers when he traveled to Manhattan from Florida on Monday upfront of his arrest and arraignment. Those officers come with senior advisors Jason Miller and Boris Epshteyn, aide Dan Scavino and marketing campaign spokesman Steven Cheung, consistent with the news outlet.
— Kevin Breuninger
tale by way of Source link