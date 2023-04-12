Neck to knee: 7 kitchen ingredients for pain relief

Often when we feel pain in any part of our body, we can be quick to pop a pill for instant relief. While taking prescribed medications for pain may be helpful, have you tried some home remedies to manage pain from your own kitchen? Sometimes, natural remedies can work wonders and can spare us from taking antibiotics that can still have side effects in the longer run. Your kitchen ingredients could come to your rescue when fighting pain in any part of the body.

Health Shots got in touch with a nutritionist and lifestyle educator Karishma Chawla, to know some natural pain relief ingredients from your kitchen.

Give these natural pain relief ingredients a try

- Advertisement -

You must be wondering what in your kitchen could be so effective that it might help reduce any pain. Let us dive in!

1. Ginger

The expert goes on to share that ginger is one of her favourite natural remedies used for pain relief. It works as an anti-inflammatory agent helping to lower overall inflammation in the body and hence pain relief. Ginger also treats nausea and motion sickness, boosts immunity and promotes cell growth. It has also been used in toothaches and joint pain. Concerning gut health, it helps with motility and constipation and hence helps to release pain. It also blocks serotonin receptors in the gut and soothes the GI tract.

2. Turmeric

- Advertisement -

“India has widely used medicinal herbs to heal the body and turmeric is well-known to cure a variety of health concerns. The main ingredient found in turmeric is Curcuma which has pain-relieving qualities. Being an anti-inflammatory food, it helps to treat rheumatoid arthritis, post-operative inflammation, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome and stomach ulcers. Turmeric also helps to boost liver function and lowers cholesterol, “tells the noted expert.

3. Tart Cherry

Being a powerhouse of phytonutrients, organic acids and many carotenoids, cherries have a high antioxidant content, potassium, vitamin C and melatonin. Consumption of cherries can help control pain, and relieve headaches and joint pains. Its juice is also consumed to sleep better at night.

Also read: Pulled a muscle? Try these 5 yoga poses for quick pain relief

4. Caraway seeds

- Advertisement -

“Caraway seeds aid in improving digestion and curb the pain caused due to indigestion, bloating, and flatulence. In fact, it makes a great tea for people who suffer from SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth),” says the expert.

5. Peppermint oil

Peppermint oil is a fantastic pain reliever for individuals suffering from Irritable bowel syndrome. But, one can skip using it if acid reflux is also an issue.

6. Oregano oil

Oregano oil is an antimicrobial agent. It is an amazing supplement which works for digestive issues and hence relieves pain caused due to bloating, cramping and gastric issues. It promotes beneficial bacteria growth and discourages potentially bad strains.

7. Lavender essential oil

Lavender essential oil helps soothe pain naturally. People use lavender oil to provide pain relief, sleep better and ease any symptoms of anxiety. Inhaling lavender essential oil also helps relieve pain that is linked to migraine headaches.

All the aforementioned ingredients are natural ones. If the pain is chronic and persists for a long time, then you might consider consulting a health expert and taking prescribed medications to soothe the pain.