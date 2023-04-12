Police looking for suspects who beat man at Doc Browns Night Club

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are asking for assist discovering the suspects enthusiastic about beating man at an evening membership at the a long way west aspect.

Police say the assault took place at the Doc Browns Night Club on West Loop 1604 on September 23, 2022.

The sufferer is a 26-year-old man who used to be making an attempt to de-escalate a battle between his buddy and a bunch of unknown men.

The suspect beat the sufferer after he used to be at the flooring and subconscious. The suspects then fled in a lifted Red F-150 and a Silver 4 door Hyundai Elantra.

If you understand the rest about this crime, you might be requested to name Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP. You can stay nameless, and you want to earn a praise.

