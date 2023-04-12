College basketball transfer rankings 2023: Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland, former five-star, hits portal

Florida State wing Matthew Cleveland become one in all school basketball’s height to be had abilities on Tuesday when he introduced that he’s coming into the transfer portal after two seasons at with the Seminoles. Cleveland rated as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2021 and earned ACC Sixth Man of the Year honors all the way through his freshman season earlier than main the Seminoles in scoring as a full-time starter this previous season.

At 6-foot-7 and 200 kilos, Cleveland boasts very good positional measurement and a various offensive sport. He averaged 13.8 level according to sport on 44.5% capturing from the ground this previous season, together with a 35% clip on two 3-point makes an attempt according to sport. Cleveland’s measurement and monitor report of manufacturing will make him extremely sought at the transfer marketplace, however his sport does have some holes.

In specific, Cleveland must give a boost to defensively earlier than he can also be thought to be an NBA Draft prospect. Despite having the bodily body and equipment to be a high-upside defender, he ranked 8th amongst FSU’s rotation avid gamers in defensive potency all the way through the 2022-23 season, in keeping with evanmiya.com. Offensively, Cleveland’s capturing continues to be at the shaky aspect; he is only a profession 28.7% 3-point shooter and 62.4% free-throw shooter.

But he is a sturdy wing with an excellent mid-range and excessive post repertoire who’s appearing development as a shooter. Those indicators of building paired along with his rebounding talent and defensive attainable make Cleveland one of the crucial height names within the portal.

Well over 1,000 Division I avid gamers have entered the portal and there are nonetheless weeks of participant motion forward earlier than 2023-24 rosters can be even just about settled. Here at CBS Sports, we have now distilled the large choice of transfers to a handful of names to understand. For starters, listed below are the highest 30 shifting avid gamers. This record will develop and participant rankings will alternate because the May 11 closing date for avid gamers to go into the portal approaches.

1. Hunter Dickinson

Old faculty: Michigan

Dickinson is likely one of the highest large males in school basketball. At 7-1 and with a well-built body, he can outmuscle maximum warring parties at the block, give protection to the rim and rebound. He additionally persevered demonstrating the power to hit 3-pointers all the way through the 2022-23 season whilst incomes All-Big Ten honors for a 3rd directly yr. The Maryland local is a fiery competitor and confirmed veteran who has the power to switch the trajectory of no matter program he chooses to play for all the way through the 2023-24 season.

2. Max Abmas

Old faculty: Oral Roberts

Abmas ranks No. 16 all-time for made 3-pointers and is a profession 38.8% shooter on 8.8 makes an attempt according to sport. The 6-1 guard received Summit League Player of the Year two times and in addition has revel in enjoying past the primary weekend of the NCAA Tournament. Even amid an uptick in festival in a more difficult convention, it will nonetheless be simple to examine Abmas raining 3-pointers as the primary or 2d scoring possibility for a top quality group. He has defensive boundaries however has numerous offensive firepower to be a good addition to the beginning lineup of a high-major program.

3. Kel’el Ware

Old faculty: Oregon | New faculty: Indiana

Ware performed simply 15.8 mins according to sport as a freshman at Oregon after rating because the No. 7 general prospect within the Class of 2022, in keeping with 247Sports. The 7-footer blocked 1.3 photographs according to sport in that restricted motion, regardless that, and was once efficient offensively within the arc. He additionally confirmed some indicators of a possible as a 3-point shooter. There was once a logjam within the Ducks’ frontcourt, and Ware will have to be capable to make a right away impression as a rim protector and secondary offensive weapon at his new faculty. Ware has 3 seasons of eligibility final, however might be off to the NBA earlier than the usage of all of them if issues move effectively at his subsequent prevent.

4. LJ Cryer

Old faculty: Baylor | New faculty: Houston

Cryer made 42.5% of his 3-point makes an attempt over 70 video games in 3 seasons with Baylor. The 6-1 guard began all 31 video games he performed in for the Bears all the way through the 2022-23 season, and would have scored much more than his 15 issues according to sport if now not for the truth that he was once sharing the backcourt with high quality guards Adam Flagler and Keyonte George. He isn’t an excellent defender however can play on or off the ball and supply a major offensive spark for Houston along with his outdoor capturing. As the Cougars transition to the Big 12, his revel in within the league can be a pleasant spice up.

5. Tramon Mark

Old faculty: Houston | New faculty: Arkansas

Mark began each sport for Houston all the way through the 2022-23 season, enjoying a key function on a group that spent a number of weeks at No. 1. The 6-5 guard is a brilliant defender who averaged 10.1 issues over the last two seasons. Though he’s only a 30% profession 3-point shooter, he has the equipment and pedigree to be an impression participant for an Arkansas program that prospers with transfers. Mark could also be going during the NBA’s pre-draft procedure and may elect to finish his school profession. But if he does persist with Arkansas, he will be a key participant.

6. Ryan Nembhard

Old faculty: Creighton

Nembhard averaged 12.1 issues according to sport within the 2022-23 season and dished out 4.8 assists according to contest. He is the more youthful brother of former Florida and Gonzaga level guard Andrew Nembhard however briefly made a reputation for himself whilst successful Big East Freshman of the Year honors for the 2021-22 season. He is a real level guard with two seasons of eligibility final and very good revel in because the lead facilitator for a couple of Creighton groups that received video games within the NCAA Tournament.

7. Kerr Kriisa

Old faculty: Arizona | New faculty: West Virginia

Kriisa began at level guard for the previous two seasons at Arizona because the Wildcats become an offensive juggernaut below trainer Tommy Lloyd. His strengths are 3-point capturing and facilitating as he made 36.6% of his 3-pointers and dished out 5.1 assists for the Pac-12 Tournament champions in 2022-23. Aside from his perimeter capturing, Kriisa is proscribed as a scorer, and he isn’t a plus defender. But, in general, he is a confirmed level guard and nice pickup for a West Virginia group changing beginning guards Erik Stevenson and and Kedrian Johnson.

8. Jesse Edwards

Old faculty: Syracuse

Edwards completed 3rd in scoring for Syracuse in 2022-23 at 14.5 issues according to sport, led the ACC in blocks according to sport at 2.7 and completed 2d at the back of Armando Bacot of North Carolina in rebounding with 10.4 forums according to contest. The 6-11 Netherlands local has only one season of eligibility final after 4 seasons with the Orange, however he will have to be capable to make that yr depend as an impression veteran. Though he isn’t an out of doors risk, or a lot of a passer, he prospers doing the whole lot else you’ll want to need from an enormous.

9. Harrison Ingram

Old faculty: Stanford

It’s imaginable {that a} alternate of surroundings is all Ingram must recapture the NBA Draft buzz he as soon as loved as a five-star prospect from the Class of 2021. At 6-8, he is a flexible ahead who can play at the block or step out and hit 3s. He’s additionally a savvy passer who can facilitate the offense. Ingram averaged 10.5 issues, 6.2 rebounds and three.4 assists in two seasons with the Cardinal. If he can convey up his profession 62.9% free-throw capturing and 31.6% 3-point capturing proportion, Ingram could be a high-impact participant on an NCAA Tournament group.

10. Ace Baldwin

Old faculty: VCU | New faculty: Penn State

Baldwin is following former VCU trainer Mike Rhoades to Penn State after spearheading VCU’s vicious protection for the previous 3 seasons with relentless on-ball drive. The 6-foot guard has averaged greater than two steals according to sport for all 3 of his school seasons, and he led the Rams in scoring and assists as a junior in 2022-23. He earned the Atlantic 10’s Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards whilst main this system to an NCAA Tournament bid in 2023.

11. Tylor Perry

Old faculty: North Texas

Perry led the NIT champions in scoring at 17.3 issues according to sport whilst capturing 41.3% from 3-point vary and draining 87.2% of his loose throws. Though simply 5-11, Perry obviously has the makings of an elite scoring guard and could also be a excellent defender for his measurement. North Texas performed with the slowest adjusted pace within the nation all the way through the 2022-23 season, according to KenPom, and Perry nonetheless controlled to post gaudy offensive numbers.

12. Matthew Cleveland

Old faculty: Florida State

Cleveland is a 6-7 wing who led Florida State in scoring at 13.8 issues according to sport this previous season. The former five-star prospect must give a boost to defensively however has all of the equipment to develop into an NBA Draft prospect. He stepped forward his 3-point capturing to 35% on two makes an attempt according to sport this previous season, up from 17.6% all the way through his freshman season. With two seasons of eligibility final, Cleveland has the dimensions and skill to be an impression participant at a big-time program.

13. Sahvir Wheeler

Old faculty: Kentucky

Wheeler completed first or 2d within the SEC in assists each and every of the previous 3 seasons, first of all at Georgia after which at Kentucky for the previous two seasons. He’s undersized and restricted as a scorer however has confirmed himself to be a trusty conventional level guard over the last 4 seasons. If he is surrounded by means of excellent 3-point shooters, he could be a game-changer for a program wanting an old-school guard to orchestrate its offense.

14. Caleb Love

Old faculty: North Carolina | New faculty: Michigan

Love is a former five-star prospect and McDonalds All-American who helped spark North Carolina’s surprising Final Four run in 2022. But he is only a profession 36% shooter from the ground and made handiest 29.9% of his 3-point makes an attempt on a whopping 7.4 tries according to sport this previous season. His assist-to-turnover ratio additionally leaves one thing to be desired. Overall, he is a skilled however manifestly inefficient offensive participant who would possibly have compatibility highest on an offensively challenged group that wishes somebody in a position to growing their very own shot.

15. Skyy Clark

Old faculty: Illinois | New faculty: Louisville

Clark performed in 13 video games for Illinois, beginning 12, earlier than saying in January that he was once stepping clear of this system for private causes. Now, the former top-40 prospect is headed to Louisville the place he will most likely be the principle ball-handler. The Cardinals had no lend a hand for level guard El Ellis in Kenny Payne’s first season as trainer. Landing Clark is a great get started for this system when it comes to fielding a reliable backcourt.

16. Denver Jones

Old faculty: Florida International | New faculty: Auburn

Jones completed 2d in Conference USA in scoring at 20.1 issues according to sport all the way through his sophomore season on 37.1% 3-point capturing, 55.2% 2-point capturing and 84.5% free-throw capturing. The 6-4 guard reached the 20-point mark in 17 of 28 video games this previous season. He is the kind of immediate impression offensive participant who can help in making Auburn’s backcourt extra environment friendly, only if he embraces a job that may for sure come with fewer photographs than he took at FIU.

17. J.J. Starling

Old faculty: Notre Dame | New faculty: Syracuse

Starling averaged 11.2 issues according to sport as a freshman at Notre Dame after rating as a five-star prospect within the Class of 2022. The 6-4 guard can be staying within the ACC as he heads to Syracuse the place he’ll play a big function below first-year trainer Adrian Autry. One evident development alternative for Starling is 3-point capturing after he made simply shot simply 29.9% of his makes an attempt from past the arc as a freshman.

18. Jalen Cook

Old faculty: Tulane | New faculty: LSU

Cook led a 20-win Tulane group in scoring at 19.9 issues within the 2022-23 season and in addition led the group in assists with 4.9 according to contest. He’s a little bit undersized at 6-foot however is a profession 36.9% 3-point shooter who shined as one of the crucial AAC’s height scorers for 2 seasons after shifting from LSU following his freshman season. Defense is not Cook’s power, however he generally is a difference-maker on offense in a beginning function for a high-major program.

19. Joe Girard

Old faculty: Syracuse

Girard quietly proved to be one of the crucial recreation’s highest quantity 3-point shooters all the way through 4 years at Syracuse. He hit 40.3% of his long-range tries on 6.7 makes an attempt according to sport remaining season and 38.1% on 7.2 makes an attempt as a senior in 2022-23 whilst main the Orange in scoring. At 6-1, he’s undersized and restricted defensively, particularly after enjoying 4 seasons in Syracuse’s patented zone protection. But it is simple to consider Girard pulling down 3-pointers as a job participant on an NCAA Tournament group.

20. TJ Bamba

Old faculty: Washington State

Bamba led Washington State in scoring at 15.8 issues according to sport as a junior and will have to have two seasons of eligibility final. The 6-5 guard did not play in particular effectively in opposition to the Pac 12’s highest groups this previous season however is a profession 38.5% 3-point shooter. He could also be going during the NBA Draft exploration procedure. If he returns to university basketball, he could be an enormous pickup for any group searching for a confirmed manufacturer at capturing guard.

Old faculty: Minnesota | New faculty: Ohio State

Battle is a 6-7 ahead who averaged 17.5 issues and six.3 rebounds on 36.6% 3-point capturing in 2021-22 for Minnesota. But his capturing proportion and general manufacturing dropped this previous season because the Gophers persevered to battle. Ultimately, he is a flexible and skilled ahead with a demonstrated monitor report of Big Ten manufacturing. On an NCAA Tournament group, his ceiling would most likely be as a cast function participant.

22. Khalif Battle

Old faculty: Temple

Battle ranked fourth within the AAC in scoring at 17.9 issues according to sport for Temple in his fourth season of school basketball. The 6-5 guard has struggled with accidents all the way through his profession however has confirmed to be a dynamic and explosive offensive participant when wholesome. One problem is that he must give a boost to as a defender to be a high-impact starter for a greater group. Part of Battle’s attraction is that he will have to have two seasons of eligibility after his 2021-22 marketing campaign was once restricted to seven video games because of harm.

23. Aaron Estrada

Old faculty: Hofstra, Oregon, Saint Peter’s

Estrada received CAA Player of the Year for the second one season in a row whilst averaging 20.2 issues on 47.8% capturing for a Hofstra group that completed 25-10. The 6-foot-4 guard additionally accumulated 5.5 rebounds and dished out 4.3 assists for the Pride whilst hitting 36.8% of his 3-pointers. As a bodily, veteran backcourt participant who can play on or off the ball, Estrada will have to be in excessive call for.

Old faculty: Texas Tech | New faculty: California

Aimaq is the former WAC Player of the Year at Utah Valley who transferred to Texas Tech remaining season however performed in simply 11 video games as a result of accidents. In that restricted motion, the 6-11 heart averaged 11.1 issues and seven.9 rebounds, which demonstrated that he can also be productive in a rugged league. Aimaq is a serviceable rim protector and has proven the power to step out and make 3-pointers over the last two seasons. At Cal, he’s reuniting with former Utah Valley trainer Mark Madsen after the 2 loved luck in combination up to now.

25. Brandon Murray

Old faculty: Georgetown | New faculty: Ole Miss

Assessing Murray’s efficiency at Georgetown is hard because the Hoyas have been simply 7-25 (2-18 Big East) within the 2022-23 season. He averaged 13.7 issues according to sport however made simply 31.8% of his 3-pointers. The 6-5 capturing guard additionally averaged 10.0 issues according to sport as a freshman on an LSU group that reached the NCAA Tournament. He’s a excellent athlete and excellent defender, which makes it simple to consider Murray slotting in because the No. 3 possibility or 6th guy on a excellent energy convention group.

26. Olivier Nkamhoua

Old faculty: Tennessee

Nkamhoua is a stretch large guy with a clean offensive ability set who averaged 10.8 issues on 51.3% capturing for an offensively challenged Tennessee group within the 2022-23 season. At 6-8 and 223 kilos, he is large enough to play the 5 in maximum programs however flexible sufficient to shield energy forwards and a few wings. If he performed half-hour according to sport in an open, fast paced machine, Nkamhoua may moderate 13 or 14 issues according to sport as a cast two-way participant.

Old faculty: Providence

Bynum is an undersized however battle-tested guard after enjoying heavy mins at Providence the remaining 3 years. He’s only a profession 33% 3-point shooter however averaged 4.3 assists this previous season in opposition to simply 1.6 turnovers. He additionally made 83.1% of his loose throws in 2022-23, which is a pleasant function for some degree guard.

Old faculty: Wyoming

Ike led a 25-9 Wyoming group in scoring and rebounding all the way through the 2021-22 season with 19.5 issues and 9.6 rebounds earlier than lacking the 2022-23 season because of harm. If the 6-9 large guy can go back just about 100%, he generally is a multi-year contributor for a NCAA Tournament group. While his sheer manufacturing jumps off the web page, Ike does have boundaries since he isn’t a shot blocker or an out of doors capturing risk.

Old faculty: Iona | New faculty: Florida

Clayton received MAAC Player of the Year whilst main Iona in scoring and serving to the Gaels to an NCAA Tournament look as a sophomore. The 6-2 guard hit 43.1% of his 3-pointers on 5.2 makes an attempt according to sport and in addition averaged 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals. He has the makings of a starter for a Florida group that can be searching for traction in Year 2 below trainer Todd Golden.

Old faculty: Louisville | New faculty: North Carolina

Somewhere within the 6-8, 230-pound body of Withers is a wonderful school basketball participant and even perhaps an NBA prospect. The former four-star prospect earned ACC All-Freshman honors in 2020-21 for a good Cardinals’ squad earlier than regressing offensively over the last two seasons amid chaos throughout the program. Withers ranked as Louisville’s highest defender this season, according to evanmiya.com, and UNC trainer Hubert Davis may have a possibility to construct off the possible Withers confirmed previous in his profession.

31. Jameer Nelson Jr.

Old faculty: Delaware | New faculty: TCU

Nelson led the CAA in scoring at 20.6 issues according to sport all the way through the 2022-23 season and crowned the convention in steals with 2.4 according to contest. The 6-1 guard is just a profession 31.3% 3-point shooter however is excellent at discovering his spots within the arc and prospers at attaining the free-throw line, the place he made 77.6% of his makes an attempt this previous season. He can be instrumental at serving to TCU change superstar guard Mike Miles, who declared for the NBA Draft.

32. Caleb Mills

Old faculty: Houston, Florida State | New faculty: Memphis

It looks like a life-time in the past that Mills earned All-ACC honors as a freshman at Houston all the way through the 2019-20 season. Now, he’s headed again to the convention the place his profession started and will have to play a very important function in serving to Memphis change departing superstar Kendric Davis. Mills averaged double figures the previous two seasons for a suffering Florida State group and will play on or off the ball. Pairing a longtime veteran like Mills subsequent to touted freshman Mikey Williams within the backcourt is a smart transfer for Memphis trainer Penny Hardaway.

33. Jaden Bradley

Old faculty: Alabama

Bradley’s function lowered because the season advanced all the way through his freshman season at Alabama. But the former McDonald’s All-American reached double figures 11 occasions and averaged 3.1 assists according to sport in simply 19.8 mins of motion. The 6-3 former top-30 prospect has a ton of upside and numerous eligibility final to develop into a better function than the only he performed for the NCAA Tournament’s No. 1 general seed this previous season.

Old faculty: Bradley

Mast averaged 13.8 issues, 8 rebounds and a couple of.4 assists for a Bradley squad that received the Missouri Valley common season name earlier than falling one sport in need of attaining the NCAA Tournament. At 6-9, he isn’t a lot of a rim protector however can step out and hit 3-pointers. The Netherlands local will have to have two seasons of eligibility and has the equipment to problem for a beginning spot at an influence convention program.

35. Damian Dunn

Old faculty: Temple | New faculty: Houston

Dunn rated as Temple’s height offensive participant in 2022-23, according to evanmiya.com. The 6-5 guard scored a game-high 16 issues within the Owls’ 56-55 disappointed win at No. 1 Houston, and can now be becoming a member of the Cougars as they head to the Big 12. He was once additionally 2d at the group at Temple with 3 assists according to sport. Dunn’s defensive metrics aren’t in particular spectacular, however he’s a talented offensive participant who will have to be capable to discover a function for Houston because the Cougars see Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark go away from their backcourt.

Old faculty: UMass

Fernandes made 45.2% of his 3-pointers and 50% of his 2-pointers whilst averaging 4.1 assists in 11 video games for UMass earlier than accidents ended his 2022-23 season. The 5-11 level guard was once in a similar way productive for the Minutemen in 2021-22, and is in a position to making an impression for an NCAA Tournament-caliber group.