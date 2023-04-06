Neal Boenzi, Top New York Times Photographer for Four Decades, Dies at 97

Neal Boenzi, a photographer who for greater than 40 years at The New York Times deftly captured sides of town existence from firefighters fleeing a falling wall to a person strolling a goose, died on Monday at an elder care facility in Newhall, Calif. He was once 97.

His daughter, Jeanette Boenzi, showed the demise.

Mr. Boenzi’s pictures most often accompanied breaking news protection and longer articles. But additionally they incorporated many so-called day pictures: pictures he took when he was once instructed to be ingenious and to find footage that brightened readers’ days.

“There’s an aspect of Weegee in his photographs, that grittiness of New York, but with a lighter touch, less macabre,” Fred Ritchin, dean emeritus of the International Center of Photography, mentioned in a telephone interview, regarding the distinguished New York City tabloid photographer of the Thirties and ’40s. “Maybe even a New York version of the humanism that one sees in the work of French photographers such as Robert Doisneau and Cartier-Bresson.”