Neal Boenzi, Top New York Times Photographer for Four Decades, Dies at 97

Neal Boenzi, a photographer who for greater than 40 years at The New York Times deftly captured sides of town existence from firefighters fleeing a falling wall to a person strolling a goose, died on Monday at an elder care facility in Newhall, Calif. He was once 97.
His daughter, Jeanette Boenzi, showed the demise.
Mr. Boenzi’s pictures most often accompanied breaking news protection and longer articles. But additionally they incorporated many so-called day pictures: pictures he took when he was once instructed to be ingenious and to find footage that brightened readers’ days.
“There’s an aspect of Weegee in his photographs, that grittiness of New York, but with a lighter touch, less macabre,” Fred Ritchin, dean emeritus of the International Center of Photography, mentioned in a telephone interview, regarding the distinguished New York City tabloid photographer of the Thirties and ’40s. “Maybe even a New York version of the humanism that one sees in the work of French photographers such as Robert Doisneau and Cartier-Bresson.”
In July 1962, Mr. Boenzi (pronounced boe-EN-zee) left a steakhouse in Manhattan to hurry to the Bronx, the place a five-alarm hearth was once sweeping via two deserted structures. He found a perch on a nearby roof from which he snapped a picture of the falling wall, 5 firefighters taking a look as though they had been about to run, and a 6th who had begun operating. It lent drama to The Times’s brief, bare-bones account of the blaze.
“When something like that happens in front of you, you’re aware of what’s going on,” he instructed The Times in a 2013 video, “but the more important thing is ‘get the exposure — did I get it?’”
He would proceed to seek out moments. He shot a well-known hug between Fidel Castro, the top minister of Cuba, and the Soviet premier Nikita Khrushchev once they visited the United Nations in 1960. From a prime ground of the Empire State Building taking a look south, he took a front-page picture that confirmed smog eerily shrouding Manhattan on Thanksgiving morning in 1966, probably the most town’s worst air air pollution days.
He stuck a girl who labored for the Communist newspaper The Daily Worker protesting the seizure of its data to a Treasury agent in 1956. He discovered 4 males frivolously enjoying playing cards on a desk at the different facet of a fence from a garbage-strewn lot within the South Bronx within the Seventies.
Mr. Boenzi was once provide when a lion was once coaxed with sticks to go away his cage and pose with a fashion at a press preview of the 1966 International Auto Show at the New York Coliseum. The lion posed frivolously at first however then unexpectedly sank its enamel into the fashion’s left thigh; she was once taken to a clinic for emergency surgical procedure, which stored her leg. One of Mr. Boenzi’s footage confirmed a handler seeking to pry the lion’s mouth from the fashion’s thigh.
“If you asked Neal how he took the terrific pictures he did, he would pretend to click an imaginary camera shutter with his index finger and say, ‘It’s not this,’” David W. Dunlap, a reporter for The Times, and Librado Romero, a photographer for the paper, wrote in The Times’s Lens pictures weblog in 2010. “Then he would tap his temple with the same finger. ‘It’s this.’”
Neal Boenzi was once born on Nov. 15, 1925, in Brooklyn, certainly one of 5 youngsters. His father, John, was once a plumber. His mom, Josephine (Sabbia) Boenzi, was once a homemaker. He enrolled at Brooklyn College however left early to enlist within the Marines, the place he served as an aviation mechanic from 1942 to 1945.
He didn’t to begin with have any ideas of being a photographer. But after his discharge, a female friend instructed him that The Times was once taking a look to rent an administrative center boy within the pictures division for $30 per week. He was once employed in 1946. He quickly become a photograph lab assistant and, now not lengthy after that, started taking footage.
He returned to lively responsibility in 1950 for a couple of yr all over the Korean War, spending a few of it within the picture phase of the Second Marine Division at Camp Lejeune, N.C. He was once his employed via The Times as a body of workers photographer quickly after his provider ended.
Mr. Boenzi had a name for running very economically; he was once ready to hide a whole task with one unmarried 36-exposure roll.
“He could get something in six frames,” Nancy Lee, certainly one of his editors, instructed Lens in 2013. “I’d wonder why he didn’t take any more than that and he’d say, ‘Because I didn’t need to.’ And sure enough, he’d have six frames and five would be usable.”
Some of his absolute best footage had been proven in an exhibition, “Vintage Boenzi,” at the Jadite Galleries in Manhattan in 2013. “He had a wonderful eye,” Roland Sainz, Jadite’s proprietor, mentioned in a telephone interview. “He could catch things that a lot of other people might have missed.”
Mr. Boenzi’s marriage to Lenore Rothstein resulted in divorce. His 2d spouse, Olga Marron, died in 1988. His 3rd marriage, to Janina Sidorowicz, additionally resulted in divorce. Survivors come with his daughter.
Mr. Boenzi, who retired in 1991, discovered a lot of his topics at the streets of New York City: a tender Black boy status and seeking to steadiness on a wrought-iron fence; a development employee beating up an opponent of the Vietnam War; other folks weeping on Veterans Day; a dozen Radio City Rockettes (and one guy) sunbathing on what seems to be a roof.
“Anyone can take a picture,” Mr. Boenzi appreciated to mention, as Mr. Romero recalled in 2010 in a second Lens post, “but are you a journalist?”