WEST PALM BEACH — An equipment delivery guy was once sentenced Wednesday to life in jail for beating a 75-year-old girl to demise and setting her on fire at her Florida house.

A Palm Beach County circuit pass judgement on gave Jorge Dupre Lachazo two life sentences, plus any other 30-year sentence, consistent with court docket data. The 24-year-old was once convicted in January of first-degree homicide, housebreaking and arson, following a three-day trial.

Dupre Lachazo and any other guy delivered a washing machine and dryer bought from Best Buy to Evelyn Smith Udell’s Boca Raton, Florida, house in August 2019, officers stated. After putting in the home equipment, the opposite guy went outdoor and reported listening to screams mins later. He discovered Udell on the ground and referred to as 911. Dupre Lachazo drove off within the delivery truck however was once later stopped through a responding officer, investigators stated.

Police discovered a rubber mallet, which was once used within the assault, and a can of paint thinner that Dupre Lachazo used to begin the fire subsequent to Udell’s frame, consistent with regulation enforcement. Both had Dupre Lachazo’s fingerprints on them, prosecutors stated. Investigators additionally discovered that the lady’s pockets have been disturbed, suggesting robbery as a reason for the assault.

Defense legal professionals didn’t deny that Dupre Lachazo attacked the older girl, however they argued the slaying wasn’t premeditated or intentional.