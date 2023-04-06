Why Twitter Changed Its Logo to the Dogecoin Doge

On April third, 2023, Twitter’s emblem abruptly, and inexplicably modified from the vintage blue chicken to a Doge. That being the Shiba Inu canine that spawned a vintage meme, or even had a cryptocurrency, referred to as Dogecoin, named after it.





The Doge changed the chicken that has been synonymous with Twitter from its inception. But why?





Why Did Twitter Change Its Logo From a Bird to a Dog?

Many theories have turned around about why Twitter (or Elon Musk himself) determined to do that. The handiest remark from Musk, the proprietor of the social media platform, used to be the tweet embedded above that features a screenshot through which he states having Doge as the emblem can be “sickkk.”

One well-liked concept used to be that the emblem transfer used to be an April Fool’s Day prank that introduced overdue, since Doge first gave the impression instead of the acquainted chicken a few days after April 1, 2023.

According to Fortune, the exchange may additionally have had one thing to do with Musk’s love for, and funding in, Dogecoin (what’s Dogecoin?). The emblem exchange driven the worth of the cryptocurrency up through 20 % in an issue of days.

Whatever the actual explanation why at the back of the exchange, Twitter customers didn’t in finding it just about as fun as Musk. Many customers cringed at the shaggy dog story or identified Twitter’s different flaws that are meant to perhaps take precedence over converting the emblem. Twitter Blue (what’s Twitter Blue?), used to be an added criticism level for lots of customers speaking about the Doge emblem, as may also be noticed in the tweet embedded under.

As reported through Reuters, Musk may be going through a lawsuit involving his public enhance of Dogecoin from traders of the coin. This emblem exchange is also a stunt similar to the lawsuit. Some way for Musk to publicly mock the swimsuit. But until and till Musk finds the fact, we’re going to by no means know.

The Legend of the Doge Lives On

Doge has been a well-liked web meme for a number of years, means sooner than Dogecoin used to be even created. And Twitter’s use of the lovely Shiba Inu on its site is simply any other bankruptcy in the well-known canine’s ebook.