NBA has achieved a historic level of parity, and one postseason stat proves it

The NBA playoffs have traditionally been predictable, with the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds usually profitable the championship. However, the NBA’s expanding parity has confirmed differently with the emergence of nice groups from anyplace at the bracket. In truth, the 2023 postseason has given us a historic stage of parity the place every of the 8 conceivable seeds has complex into the second one around for the primary time in 40 postseasons for the reason that NBA’s transfer to a 16-team playoff structure in 1984.

Despite the seeding of the groups, the championship favourite odds infrequently adopted the development with the No. 2 seeded Celtics main at plus-140. Trailing in the back of are the No. 1 seeded Nuggets and the No. 6 seeded Warriors at plus-550. The No. 4 seeded Suns at plus-650, No. 7 seeded Lakers at plus-750, No. 3 seeded 76ers at plus-1200, No. 8 seeded Heat at plus-2000, and No. 5 seeded Knicks at plus-2500.

However, none of those groups are a protected guess. The Milwaukee Bucks, the No. 1 general seed within the playoffs, were given knocked out in simply 5 video games via the Heat. Only the 76ers swept thru their first-round sequence, and even they’d to triumph over some drama to get there. As a outcome, the 2023 postseason has produced one of essentially the most entertaining postseasons in fresh reminiscence with out a transparent dynasty domination.