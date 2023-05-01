Brenen Thompson commits to Oklahoma: Former Texas WR crosses Red River, joins Longhorns’ chief rival

Former Texas huge receiver Brenen Thompson has selected the Longhorns’ greatest rival as his switch vacation spot, announcing his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday. It’s now not regularly we see the Red River opposite its drift with transfers between colleges, however that is the type of historical past that Thompson is making along with his transfer to Austin to Norman.

Thompson was once a four-star prospect within the 2022 recruiting cycle, with 247Sports’ naming him a top-20 huge receiver within the magnificence. The Spearman, Texas, local went on to seem in 9 video games final season as a real freshman, however recorded only one reception for 32 yards. 247Sports known Thompson because the No. 10 wide receiver within the switch portal all over this offseason and some of the peak gamers total to input the portal on this spring window.

Oklahoma was once ready to safe Thompson’s dedication partially on account of the paintings installed through Texas; Oklahoma cornerbacks again Jay Valai recruited the huge receiver when he was once on group of workers with Tom Herman and the Longhorns. Now on board with Brent Venables in Norman, Valai and huge receivers trainer Emmett Jones have been ready to connect to Thompson this previous weekend round Oklahoma’s spring sport. With the legitimate talk over with entire, Thompson moved temporarily to make his announcement.

Thompson was once additionally a observe big name in highschool and ran observe at Texas, and his difference-making velocity is essentially the most thrilling facet to his addition to the Oklahoma roster. Where he suits at the Sooners’ intensity chart is but to be made up our minds, however in an up-tempo offense like Jeff Lebby’s there must be an abundance of snaps to be had for Thompson to compete for taking part in time.