Murder arrest was made in connection with a shooting in Ruskin

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested John Skeen, 56, in connection with a shooting on March 10, leaving one individual lifeless.

According to HCSO, 3 pals had been staying at a place of dwelling in Ruskin for a fishing shuttle; after returning house from a native bar, a verbal altercation between the sufferer and Skeen transpired when the suspect discharged a firearm, which struck the sufferer, ensuing in his dying.

The sufferer was transported to a within reach medical institution and pronounced lifeless.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing.