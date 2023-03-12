March Madness 2023 brackets revealed: Alabama No. 1 overall seed

Alabama is the overall best seed in the NCAA Tournament after cruising throughout the finish of a season clouded by way of a (*1*) over the last two months.

The Crimson Tide used to be awarded the highest spot Sunday over Kansas and Houston, each and every of whom exited their convention tournaments with out the titles and lacking key cogs on their groups.

The protecting nationwide champion Jayhawks misplaced by way of 20 to Texas on Saturday within the Big 12 event. They performed with out their trainer, Bill Self, who went to a medical institution emergency room Wednesday night time complaining of chest tightness and considerations along with his steadiness. He has been discharged and is anticipated again this week.

Houston used to be with out main scorer Marcus Sasser, who went down with a groin harm Saturday. The Cougars are the No. 1 seed within the Midwest Region.

Action within the 68-team event starts Tuesday with two video games within the “First Four.” March Madness will get into complete swing Thursday and Friday with 32 video games unfold over 8 towns. The Final Four is about for April 1 and three at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Though now not the overall No. 1 seed, Houston, which might be enjoying what quantities to 2 house video games on the Final Four, got here in as the favourite in step with FanDuel Sportsbook at 11-2. Next used to be Alabama at 15-2, adopted by way of Kansas, which is attempting to develop into the primary workforce to win back-to-back titles since Florida in 2007, and is indexed at 9-1.