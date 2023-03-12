Silicon Valley Bank collapse: Treasury, Fed and FDIC announce steps to ensure depositors will be made whole

The Fed additionally introduced it will make further investment to be had.

The Federal Reserve, Treasury Department and FDIC introduced Sunday that they will make further investment to be had to ensure all Silicon Valley Bank deposits, each insured and uninsured, will be paid in complete.

“After receiving a recommendation from the boards of the FDIC and the Federal Reserve, and consulting with the President, Secretary [Janet] Yellen approved actions enabling the FDIC to complete its resolution of Silicon Valley Bank, Santa Clara, California, in a manner that fully protects all depositors,” the stated in a joint observation. “Depositors will have access to all of their money starting Monday, March 13. No losses associated with the resolution of Silicon Valley Bank will be borne by the taxpayer.”

The Fed additionally announced it will make further investment to be had to “to eligible depository institutions to help assure banks have the ability to meet the needs of all their depositors.”

Silicon Valley Bank, the sixteenth greatest financial institution within the nation, failed on Friday and was once taken over by means of the FDIC, after there was once a run at the financial institution Wednesday and shoppers withdrew $42 billion of deposits by means of the tip of Thursday.

SVB most commonly served era staff and startups, together with a few of Silicon Valley’s largest names, akin to Roku.

This is a growing tale. Please take a look at again for updates.

ABC News’ Zunaira Zaki contributed to this record.