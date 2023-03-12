Recent Match Report – UPW Women vs MI Women 10th Match 2022/23

Mumbai Indians 164 for two (Harmanpreet 53*, Sciver-Brunt 45*) beat UP Warriorz 159 for six (Healy 58, McGrath 50, Ishaque 3-33) through 8 wickets
Who can forestall Mumbai Indians within the Women’s Premier League?
UP Warriorz was once the one group but to play, and in consequence but to lose, to Mumbai within the WPL they usually did through 8 wickets on Sunday in entrance of a packed Brabourne Stadium.
At the midway mark within the match, Mumbai have performed 4 and received 4 with the next margins: 143 runs (Gujarat Giants), 9 wickets (Royal Challengers Bangalore), 8 wickets (Delhi Capitals) and 8 wickets (Warriorz).
The fit, and Mumbai’s prowess, can possibly be perfect defined through a story of 2 overs.
She completed her spell with figures of three for 33, the pink cap firmly on her head.
There was once a mid-over timeout as Sciver-Brunt were given checked for concussion. One has to surprise what the Mumbai captain mentioned within the temporary damage as she returned to cart the Australian for a 3 limitations and an easily blank six to fully shatter the equation.
Harmanpreet took six balls to get off the mark, however ended with a fifty is 31 balls.
Just Harmanpreet issues. Just Mumbai Indians issues.