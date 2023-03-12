Recent Match Report – UPW Women vs MI Women 10th Match 2022/23

Mumbai Indians 164 for two (Harmanpreet 53*, Sciver-Brunt 45*) beat UP Warriorz 159 for six (Healy 58, McGrath 50, Ishaque 3-33) through 8 wickets

Who can forestall Mumbai Indians within the Women's Premier League?

UP Warriorz was once the one group but to play, and in consequence but to lose, to Mumbai within the WPL they usually did through 8 wickets on Sunday in entrance of a packed Brabourne Stadium.

At the midway mark within the match, Mumbai have performed 4 and received 4 with the next margins: 143 runs (Gujarat Giants), 9 wickets (Royal Challengers Bangalore), 8 wickets (Delhi Capitals) and 8 wickets (Warriorz).

But do not this newest lopsided margin idiot you. The win over Warriorz was once no longer as simple because the scoreboard will display. Harmanpreet Kaur (53 off 33) stood up and delivered a exceptional knock to make a difficult chase glance simple.

Mumbai had no longer precisely been examined of their first 3 fits of the WPL. They had been challenged within the fourth, however handed it through flying colors due to their captain and trump card, pink-cap holder Saika Ishaque.

The fit, and Mumbai’s prowess, can possibly be perfect defined through a story of 2 overs.

In the primary innings, Warriorz had been cruising at 133 for two after 15 overs with Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath having introduced up their fifties. Ishaque then got here in for her final within the seventeenth over in a bid to finish the partnership. On the 3rd ball, she brushed aside Healy lbw on 58. Two balls later, she were given the opposite part-centurion McGrath stumped. Cool as you please.

She completed her spell with figures of three for 33, the pink cap firmly on her head.

In reaction, Mumbai had been in a place of hassle at 72 for two, desiring 88 in 60 balls with Harmanpreet and Nat Sciver-Brunt on crease. They slowly constructed a stand but it surely was once when McGrath got here in for her first over within the sixteenth that firmly put the fit of their favour.

There was once a mid-over timeout as Sciver-Brunt were given checked for concussion. One has to surprise what the Mumbai captain mentioned within the temporary damage as she returned to cart the Australian for a 3 limitations and an easily blank six to fully shatter the equation.

Harmanpreet took six balls to get off the mark, however ended with a fifty is 31 balls.