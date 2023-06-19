Mountain West rejects exceptions requested by San Diego State as it eyes withdrawal, per report

The Mountain West knowledgeable San Diego State it is not going to grant a one-month extension for withdrawal “at this time” as the college eyes a possible transfer to the Power Five stage, consistent with ESPN. The letter — despatched Friday, June 16, as a part of a heated backward and forward between convention and faculty — notified San Diego State that it is not going to approve any exceptions requested by the college, together with a discounted go out charge or the power to pay the price in installments.

San Diego State notified the Mountain West on June 13 that it “intends to withdraw” from the convention, consistent with a couple of experiences, despite the fact that college president Adela de l. a. Torre later informed the league that used to be no longer an legit understand of resignation. The Aztecs, lengthy thought to be a pacesetter for Pac-12 growth, have till June 30 to post an legit resignation three hundred and sixty five days prematurely of departure prior to go out charges greater than double from $16.5 million to $34 million. Seeking an extension for the impending closing date, the college cited “unforeseen delays involving other collegiate athletic conferences.”

The Mountain West, on the other hand, rejected the statement that San Diego State’s purpose to renounce used to be no longer an legit letter of resignation, probably hanging the Aztecs in a bind.

Though San Diego State has no longer gained any identified invites to a Power Five convention, the Aztecs had been closely related to the Pac-12 and, to a lesser extent, the Big 12 as realignment dominoes proceed to fall. Adding San Diego State would permit the Pac-12 to retain a presence in Southern California with USC and UCLA leaving for the Big Ten in Summer 2024.

A brand new media deal stays elusive for the Pac-12, on the other hand, which sees its present settlement with Fox Sports and ESPN expire subsequent 12 months. San Diego State’s extension request used to be at once tied to the Pac-12’s media rights state of affairs so as to review all of its doable choices.

The Big 12 has already secured an extension of its media rights take care of the similar two networks via 2031, and commissioner Brett Yormark has time and again voiced a want to enlarge west and create a real coast-to-coast league. The Big 12 sees flagship participants Oklahoma and Texas leave for the SEC subsequent summer time, coinciding with USC and UCLA’s departures from the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.