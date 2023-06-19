Tornado Hits Central Mississippi, Killing at Least 1

At least one individual used to be killed and 19 others have been injured after a twister slammed central Mississippi in a single day and destroyed as much as 30 buildings, the government mentioned.

A twister struck town of Louin, about 70 miles east of Jackson, round 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, mentioned Eric Carpenter, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Jackson.Mr. Carpenter mentioned that it used to be conceivable that more than one tornadoes had hit the world in a single day however that survey crews have been assessing the wear and tear Monday morning.

On Monday afternoon, the Weather Service issued a twister caution for Jackson County, in southeastern Mississippi close to the Alabama border. Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi said on Twitter that every other twister had hit town of Moss Point, within the southern a part of the county. “Please take caution,” he mentioned.