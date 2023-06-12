Kelvin Sampson contract: Houston coach lands big raise after interviewing with Milwaukee Bucks

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags
Houston’s Kelvin Sampson has agreed to a brand new contract that can make him one of the vital highest-paid school basketball coaches within the nation, CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish confirms. Sampson, recent off a Sweet 16 look with the Cougars within the 2023 NCAA Tournament, will reportedly earn between $4.5 million and $5 million every year within the revised contract — up from $3.4 million he was once scheduled to make. That will position him some of the most sensible 10 highest-earning coaches within the game.
Kelvin’s son, Kellen, who’s an assistant coach at the Houston body of workers, additionally gained a brand new contract. Kelvin is the pinnacle coach-in-waiting for his father and he’s going to obtain a brand new multi-year contract when he is taking over this system as the pinnacle coach, resources informed CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander.
The amended contract comes after Sampson interviewed in May with the Milwaukee Bucks, the place he was once in the past an assistant coach from 2008-11. Shortly after the interview, he was once introduced a brand new contract by means of Houston. “Can’t wait to compete in the Big 12 next season. Go Coogs!” Sampson mentioned in a brief remark.
The Cougars completed the 2022-23 season with a 33-4 report (17-1 in AAC) and have been ranked No. 1 thru a lot of the yr, incomes a most sensible seed and advancing previous the primary weekend of the match for the fourth instantly time. Houston’s season got here to a detailed with a loss to Miami.
Sampson is 232-74 in 9 seasons with the Cougars. Under his steerage, Houston has reached the Sweet 16 4 instances and made a travel to the Final Four in 2021. Houston will transition from the AAC to the Big 12 this summer season, alongside with BYU, Cincinnati and UCF.