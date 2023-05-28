Motorcyclist killed in crash after running red light identified by medical examiner

SAN ANTONIO – Update (5:30 p.m., Saturday):

The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the motorcyclist who used to be killed in a crash at the South Side previous this week as Edward Kazak, 62. His explanation for demise used to be because of blunt pressure accidents and heart problems.

As of the most recent replace, no felony fees were filed in opposition to the driving force concerned in the deadly crash.

Original:

A motorcyclist in his 60s suffered life-threatening accidents after a collision at the South Side, consistent with the San Antonio police division.

Witnesses say the motorcyclist used to be heading south on Roosevelt Avenue once they allegedly ran a red light and struck a car that used to be turning onto Mission Road.

Police have reported that the sufferer’s leg used to be “hanging in there” and that he used to be rushed to Brooke Army Medical Center with life-threatening accidents.

It’s recently unknown if pace or alcohol performed a job in the coincidence.

Thankfully, the driving force of the car did prevent and supply help.

